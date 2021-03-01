Verizon Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect this year

This year's Verizon Black Friday deals might still seem like a pretty distant thing to some, but for those wanting to bag a discount on a top cell phone, planning ahead can really pay dividends.

Between now and then we're sure to get a ton of brand new handsets, news, and other kinds of developments but that doesn't stop us from having a solid idea of how things will pan out come November. We've rounded up everything we know so far right here on this page, including what we've found out from covering previous events.

You'll find what to expect, top tips, as well as last year's top Black Friday Verizon deals right here on this page. So, if you're starting your research early or are merely curious, you'll hopefully find answers to all your burning questions right here on this page.

Taking place immediately following Thanksgiving, Black Friday this year falls on November 26th, although we expect Verizon like many other retailers to start dropping some tasty Black Friday deals well before the event. Subsequently, it's always great to be prepared well before the big event, and please feel free to bookmark and revisit this page as we'll be updating it regularly between now and November.

Verizon Black Friday deals: FAQ

When will Verizon Black Friday deals start?

In 2020, Verizon's Black Friday deals started a whole week early with the carrier dropping a flash sale on the previous weekend. Will it happen again this year? It's hard to say but we'd definitely expect it just in case.

Over the past few years, in general, we've seen retailers tend to stretch out their Black Friday deals across longer time periods with things really starting to heat up from early November onwards. Subsequently, we'd recommend checking in really regularly from around that point onwards if you don't want to miss a single deal from Verizon.

Will Verizon Black Friday deals available in store?

2020, unsurprisingly, saw more of a focus on online Black Friday offerings across the board in general from most retailers - Verizon being no exception. We expect most of the action to be online this year again with plenty of online-only exclusives being offered as well.

That said, Verizon operates a large number of brick and mortar stores nationwide, so it's likely most Verizon Black Friday deals will be available in-store too. Verizon stores generally open at 8am on Black Friday, although you'll want to enter your zip code here to see what your local store hours are, as they can differ from store to store.

Verizon Cyber Monday deals: what to expect

Verizon deals, in general, tend to focus around big trade-in promotions and 'buy-one get-one free' bundles that can potentially allow you to pocket additional devices. As a rule of thumb, maximum trade-in discounts of up to $750 are the norm right now, and we've seen most flagships from Apple, Samsung, and Google all offer these sorts of promotions this year so far.

Another popular deal at Verizon is to give away budget devices with plans - a promotion that's normally available on the iPhone SE and Google Pixel 4a currently. We reckon this will most likely continue throughout the year, depending on what new devices get released, with additional freebies potentially being thrown in to sweeten the deal come November also.

Of course, the catch with most of these Verizon Black Friday deals is that they'll most likely all be eligible with new unlimited data plans only. Unfortunately, we don't see much of a change to that in the foreseeable future, as Verizon really likes to use Black Friday (and other big sales events) to get people signed up onto its postpaid service.

Verizon Black Friday deals: our top tips

To get the best Verizon Black Friday deals you'll generally be looking at upgrading to a new unlimited plan, trading in an old device, or be switching over from another carrier. If you're serious about getting the most value possible, you should definitely plan ahead to November and think about how you can bundle in these various options together. Having more than one of these criteria, especially a switch and a trade-in, allows you to really cut down those bills - even allowing you to score a brand new iPhone flagship for example.

Outside eligibility, our general advice for bagging a bargain in this year's Black Friday deals is to thoroughly research which handset (and plan) is going to be right for you before November rolls around. As always, TechRadar will be on hand with plenty of reviews and news coverage on all the latest phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung, so definitely check in regularly for plenty of info on the latest devices as they drop throughout the year.

What were the top Black Friday Verizon deals last year?

Last year's most popular Black Friday Verizon deals generally revolved around the iPhone 12 series, which was released in the previous October last year. Up for grabs was a rebate of up to $700 over 24 months if you traded in and bought the iPhone 12 with a new unlimited plan - with an additional $400 up for grabs for those switching over from another carrier. Another big iPhone deal was on the older iPhone 11 Pro, which was available with an online exclusive discount of $350 with a new unlimited plan with options for trade-in discounts as well. The standard iPhone 11, surprisingly, didn't see much action over Black Friday 2020 at Verizon - most likely because big red was eager to really push that latest device in the series.

The same sort of options were also available on top Android devices last year, with the standout deal being an online exclusive $300 discount on the latest Google Pixel 5, which also had trade-in options too. Generally speaking, all flagship devices had trade-in discounts of up to $700 up for grabs, switching promotions, and in some cases online discounts too.

We've kept a selection of last year's Black Friday Verizon deals just down below, in case you're interested, with the various details we wrote about them at the time.

Verizon Black Friday deals: iPhones

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch

The iPhone 11 Pro is now available with a $350 online exclusive at Verizon when you pick it up with a new unlimited line. If that wasn't all you can also trade-in to get up to $550 off, plus, another $400 off if you're switching over from another carrier. Update - Hurry! The gold color has already sold out.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost $0 (24 mo)

Free iPhones: save $400 on your next iPhone when you switch to Verizon

Before you dive into the iPhone deals below - we'd like to just remind you that you can get $400 in Verizon giftcards with every iPhone purchase if you're switching from another carrier. These can be redeemed to cut your bill down in addition to the trade-in deals just below - so you can effectively get a free iPhone overall if you're both switching and trading in.



Apple iPhone 12: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Available now the Verizon Black Friday flash sale has just brought a fresh lineup of brand new iPhone 12 deals this week. Let's start with the standard model, which is currently available with a $700 discount for those looking to trade-in and pick up a phone with a new unlimited data line.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost $4.16 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Possibly the best Verizon deal this week is on the new iPhone 12 Mini, which, after getting that same $700 price cut after trade-in can be reduced to an effectively free monthly price. Not bad, especially after last week's trade-in was only around $400 off.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Feeling flush with cash? Why not get that same early Verizon Black Friday deal on the flagship Apple iPhone 12 Pro model. Trade-in that old phone to get a discount of up to $700 applied to your monthly bill over 24 months - eligible with a new unlimited data plan.

Total cost: $299.99 | Monthly $12.70 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

You guessed it - that same Verizon Black Friday trade-in deal is also available on the biggest and baddest new release from Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Trade-in an old device plus pick up your new phone with a new unlimited data line to get up to $700 off over 24 months.

Total cost: $499.99 | Monthly cost: $16.66 (24 mo)

Apple iPhones: buy an iPhone, get an Apple Watch SE for $99

While you'll have to choose between this or a trade-in (it looks like it anyway), if you don't happen to have an old phone lying around why not pick up a brand new 2020 Apple Watch for just $99? The SE is the more budget-minded new Apple Watch, but it's still a fantastic watch with tons of power and the latest software plus features.



Apple iPhone XR: $5/month with switch and new unlimited line

Sure, it's an oldie, but the iPhone XR is a goodie that can still keep up in 2020 - especially if you want something a little cheaper. Right now if you're switching over from a rival carrier Verizon will give you this phone for just $5 a month - not quite a free iPhone, but still pretty cheap.

Total cost: $120 | Monthly cost: $5 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone SE: buy-one get-one free with new unlimited data line at Verizon

Verizon's just replaced their free iPhone SE (with new plan) deal for a similar buy-one get-one free offer this week. You don't need a new plan here, just a new line, so it's a pretty good way to score yourself a backup device.

Total cost: $399 | Monthly cost: $16.66 (24 mo)

Verizon Black Friday deals: Android phones

Google Pixel 5: save $300 online, plus $550 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

The $300 online discount for the Google Pixel 5 is back again in today's Verizon Black Friday deals! Simply buy online with a new unlimited plan to score your discount, and, for even more savings - trade-in that old device for up to another $550 off.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)

Free Android phones: save $400 on your next phone when you switch to Verizon

Like on the iPhones, Verizon has a neat $400 in gift cards up for grabs when you're switching over from a new carrier. Why have we listed this as a free phone? Well, you can use these gift cards to cut down your monthly bill in addition to the featured Android Verizon Black Friday deals below - which, in some circumstances can actually score you a free device overall.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,099 $649 at Best Buy

Save $450 over the course of a two-year contract with this early Black Friday deal. No trade-ins required here, just activate your Verizon contract and get a big discount on a flagship phone with fast speeds, great cameras, and a massive battery.

Total cost: $649 | Monthly cost: $33 (24 mo)

Samsung Galaxy S20: save $300 online, plus $550 with a trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

The Galaxy S20 is an amazing phone whichever way you look at it and Verizon's deals this week make it even better in our eyes. Firstly, get yourself a nice $300 rebate over 24 months when you buy online. Trading in? You can get an additional $550 off right now too.

Total cost: $149 | Monthly cost: $6.24 (24 mo)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra + $450 gift card: $1,399 $1,151 on Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at a discount and get up to $450 in Verizon gift card credit with this Black Friday Amazon deal. The S20 Ultra is the one of the best smartphones on the market, and you can get a gift card, too – though its value depends on which Unlimited plan you sign up for: Verizon on Start: $250 gift card

Verizon Do/Play: $300 gift card

Verizon Get Unlimited: $450 gift card

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in and new line

And, the same fantastic online discounts are also available on the more budget-minded Galaxy S20 FE this week. Pick up your device online with a new unlimited line to score yourself a hefty $300 discount over 24 months, plus, supplement that even further with an eligible trade-in.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in and new line

Verizon's Note 20 Black Friday deals are great today whether you're a new customer or upgrader. Firstly, buy online with a new unlimited plan to get a $300 discount, then, trade-in your old device to score yourself an additional saving of up to $550 off.

Total cost: $149 | Monthly cost: $6.24 (24 mo)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in and new line

Oh, it's a big phone that carries a high price tag alright, but Verizon's Black Friday promotion can cut that price right down today. Firstly, pick up your phone with a new unlimited line online to get a $300 discount, and, then either chose one of two trade-in deals to get up to another $550 (upgrades eligible).

Total cost: $449 | Monthly cost: $18.74 (24 mo)