Black Friday insanity - this Galaxy S9 is the most incredible phone deal we've ever seen

Just when you think you've seen it all on Black Friday, a phone deal comes along and just blows your mind. That's what this Mobile Phones Direct effort on the Samsung Galaxy S9 has done. It's completely out there on so many levels, but the end result is something rather special.

First the headlines. This is a 100GB data tariff on the 2018 flagship S9 for just £384 over the years. We'll say that again...you're getting a brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 for £384. And with 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts included, too. That's nothing short of extraordinary, bearing in mind that the RRP remains at £739!

Click here to claim this fantastic Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

So how does this deal work? Well you have to pay £36 per month for the next two years, but the retailer is offering back a completely mad £480 cashback. So the effective monthly spend is actually only £16 per month and nothing to pay upfront. For a Galaxy S9. With 100GB of data. Wow!

There is one caveat to note - you have to claim back the cashback in five instalments over the course of the contract. But as long as you're diligent and diarise when to redeem, you'll be bagging a true bargain of a Samsung S9 deal.

This insane Samsung Galaxy S9 Black Friday deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £16 per month (effective after cashback)

We're still pinching ourselves. This phone deal lets you get a Samsung S9 for more or less half its RRP outright. That's thanks to a stonking £480 cashback by redemption. And did we mention that you get a mega 100GB of data every month, too. Astonishing. Total cost over two years £384 (after cashback)

