The best Cyber Monday deals 2018: US Edition

Matt Swider The best Cyber Monday 2018 deals are below, with our list of specific price drops on the electronics you actually want, from AirPods, to Nintendo Switch, to 4KTVs. All of these can be bought from the comfort of your home, as Cyber Monday is all about shopping online and getting great discounts. What's on sale for Cyber Monday? This year's big ticket item has been the iPad at $250, which goes in and out of stock every time we check it. There was a PS4 1TB Slim bundle with Red Dead Redemption for $199, but that sold out in minutes, you have to be quick to snap up these deals. Our advice for consumers today? Buy everything you want right now because all of the major Cyber Monday deals are live. There are going to be few surprises going forward and, more likely than not, you'll find things in stock now. You may not find that same big-ticket item on sale when Cyber Monday ends at midnight tonight.

The best Cyber Monday deals

With Gift Card: Nintendo Switch + $50 Gift Card: $230 $299 at GameStop

Nearly sold out: iPad 9.7 (2018) - $329 now $249 at Walmart

New release: iPad Pro 11 (2018): $799 now $749 at B&H

Honor View 10 $499 $349 at Amazon

$200 off: Samsung Galaxy S9: $719 now $519 at Amazon

Cool VR gift: Oculus Go (32GB) $199 now $179 at Amazon

Cheap laptop: Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11: $199 $119 at Dell

4K HDR: TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K TV: $969 now $899 at Best Buy

50-inch for $300: Toshiba 50-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition): $399 $299 at Amazon

Clean deal: Oral-B Pro 7000 toothbrush $119 $184 Walmart

Just came out: Google Home Hub $149 $99 at Walmart

Peace of mind: Nest Cam security camera: $199 $129 on Jet

Super cheap: Google Home Mini - $49 now $25 at Walmart

Even cheaper: Echo Dot (3rd gen) $49.99 now $24 at Amazon

Best smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch: $329 $259 on Jet

Fitbit deal: Fitbit Versa - $199 now $149 at Walmart

Best drone: DJI Mavic Air + Controller: $799 $695 at Amazon

Great graphics: PS4 Pro 1TB with Red Dead Redemption: $400 at Best Buy

2D deal: Nintendo 2DS Mario Maker bundle for just $79

Most powerful: Xbox One X 1TB Console: $499 $399 at Amazon

Utility savings: Nest Learning Thermostat - $249 now $179 at Walmart

Cheap smart thermostat: Nest Thermostat E - $169 now $129 at Newegg

Big sound: Harman Kardon HKTS 16: $302 $169.95 at Harman Kardon

Never sweep again: iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum $499 $349 at Abt

MacBook Pro (13.3-inch, 2018): $1,799 $1,649 at B&H

Surface Pro 6 Type Cover bundle: $1,329 $999 at Microsoft

Google WiFi system 3-Pack: $299 now $249 at Amazon

Console deals

Matt Swider Cyber Monday deals for game consoles are going two ways. There are plenty of Xbox One S deals, but PS4 and Nintendo Switch prices are remaining steady and all of the good bundles sell out in hours if not minutes. We've only come across a few PS4 Pro and Xbox One X deals, too, so grab them fast.

Nintendo Switch and 2DS Cyber Monday 2018 deals

Best price: Nintendo Switch: $299.99 $297.88 at B&H Photo

Notes: First, yes, it's just $2 off. Second, it's a 'deal' because retailers have sold out of the standalone console. Third, it's the Gray Switch, but you can (and should) buy Neon Joy-Cons separately for multiplayer.View Deal

PS4 Cyber Monday 2018 deals

Xbox One Cyber Monday 2018 deals

Xbox One X (1TB) NBA 2K19 bundle: $499 $429 at Amazon

Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest NBA game with its most powerful console yet for the same price as the console on its own. However, save $70 off that price when you buy through Amazon.View Deal

Video game deals

Matt Swider The actual video games are easier to find in stock and on sale during Cyber Monday. Madden NFL 19 and a bunch of Ubisoft games are on sale. The PlayStation VR headset with a bunch of controllers and games have seen a price drop.

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $48.99 at Walmart

Arguably the second-greatest game on the Nintendo Switch to date, Super Mario Odyssey can be had for the cheapest price we've seen yet this Cyber Monday weekend.View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $59.88 now $25 at Walmart

This Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deal is better than half price, down to just $25. Combing two great characters - Mario and Rabbids - it's a great game to keep the kids occupied for a while.View Deal

Splatoon 2: $58.88 now $45 at Walmart

Need a fast-paced team-based game for the kids? Splatoon 2 puts squads of Inklings (anthropomorphic squids) against each other in a match to claim as much territory as possible. It's one the Switch's best games, and ultra popular with the E-for-Everyone crowd. View Deal

FIFA 19 on Xbox: $59.99 now $29 at Walmart

Ready to get back on the pitch? Walmart has a great deal on FIFA 19 on Xbox One - it's just $29. New this year is a better tie-breaker system for loose balls and more realistic physics thanks to EA's ever-improving Frostbite Engine. View Deal

Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox: $59.99 now $29.83 at Walmart

All that exploration of the old west in Red Dead Redemption 2 got you yearning for a second taste of the city life? The remastered version of Grand Theft Auto V is available today on Xbox One at Walmart for under $30.View Deal

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 on Xbox: $59.99 now $39 at Walmart

Last but not least, where would any self-respecting Cyber Monday sales list be without a Call of Duty game? There's no single-player here, but you can expect a crazy-big multiplayer experience with a new battle royale mode and more zombies than you can shake a stick at.View Deal

Titanfall 2 on PS4: $19.99 now $5.77 at Walmart

Not to be outdone by NBA 2K18, Titanfall 2 is on sale at Walmart for $5. One of last year's best shooters (according to TechRadar and other video game outlets!) Titanfall 2 puts you in the cockpit of a mech on a frenetic battlefield. It's absolutely worth playing at this price.View Deal

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit: $72.99 $55.99 at B&H Photo

The Nintendo Switch is the most inventive console, and there's no better way to have your kids express themselves than to buy the cardboard-bending, now $17 off in a Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Super cheap: Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One: $59.99 $29 at Amazon

We're well into football season, of course, and what better time to simulate your favorite match-ups? You can do just that for half off list price when you buy digitally from Amazon now.View Deal

Save money: PlayStation Now 12-months code: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Since you're likely to get a bunch of PS4 games this season as gifts, make sure you have the online service required to play them with friends and family, for the cheapest price yet.View Deal

Retro deal: Atari Flashback Gold Console $120 now $69 at Amazon

For the old-school gamer at heart, this Atari Flashback console comes with 120 classic Atari games pre-loaded, plus two wireless controllers, for a whopping $62.21 off list price on Amazon.View Deal

Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves & more up to 50% off at Amazon

If you've got a new Xbox One or plan to get one this weekend, stock it up with new games straight from Microsoft at up to half the list price – if you buy digital download codes.View Deal

Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5 & more up to 50% off at Amazon

Ubisoft is running an early Cyber Monday promotion with Amazon to tout some of its most recent and popular games for PS4, Xbox One and PC for up to 50% off retail prices of digital download codes.View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: $399 $199 at Amazon

For the Gran Turismo and Wipeout nuts out there, this PlayStation 4 racing wheel is a whopping 50% off the list price. Throw in compatibility with the PC, and you're set.View Deal

GTracing Gaming Chair for $299 $179 at Newegg

You should be comfortable when gaming on a PC or console, so we just had to point out this $179 chair that's normally $299. We even got an email from a reader saying thanks for spotlighting this deal (you're welcome). (Going out fast!)View Deal

KEF Porsche Design noise-cancelling headphones: $349 $99 at Newegg

If you're looking for quality headphones under $100, then look no further than the KEF Porsche noise cancelling headphones. Active Noise cancellation can be turned off and on and the battery will last you for up to 50 hours. (Going fast!)View Deal

Smart home deals

Matt Swider Smart home devices have been popular in the lead up to Cyber Monday, and there are quite a few deals in this new product category. Vacuums (from Roomba and Dyson) and smart speakers have been leading the smart home revolution. In fact, the most popular Cyber Monday deals are on Echo and Google Home speakers.

Nest Cam indoor security camera: $199 $129 on Jet

Want to beef up your home security or simply catch a misbehaving pet in the act? This model pipes 1080p footage straight to your smartphone and even shoots in infrared to record in the dark. Get $70 off a Nest indoor camera with this deal, which is live from November 21 to 28.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) $49.99 now $24 at Amazon

The cheapest price for the Amazon Echo Dot is here today. You can own the Dot for just $24, when it cost $50 a few hours ago. It's a shame if you just bought one, but great for everyone else.View Deal

Echo Spot: $129 $89.99 at Amazon

Amazon is also taking $40 off its smaller Alexa-powered smart screen. It has a cute little screen and is the perfect alarm clock replacement. Get this smart speaker for Cyber Monday 2018 while it lasts.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot N79S robotic vacuum $299 $149 at Amazon

Get the affordable robot vacuum cleaner at an even more affordable price thanks to Amazon's discount. You can even bundle it with an Echo Dot for voice control.View Deal

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa $249 $199 at Amazon

The top-rated Ecobee4 Thermostat is 20% off at Amazon, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. Not only can you save 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, the smart thermostat also has Alexa built-in so you can adjust the temperature, play music, set a timer all with the command of your voice. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum $499 $349 at Abt

Since Amazon is sold out, here is Abt offering the same $150 off the iRobot Roomba 890. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring $39.99 $14.99 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the TP-Link Smart Plug for $14.99, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. The Smart plug allows you to control your household electronic devices with your smartphone. The energy efficient smart plug will also track your devices power consumption in real-time and has weekly and monthly summaries.View Deal

VTech VM311 Digital Video Baby Monitor $79.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Baby monitors have gotten a lot more advance in the last decade, and VTech makes one of the best. Even better, you can get a Cyber Monday discount on its VM311 model today.View Deal

DeLonghi Livenza 3-in-1 grill: $98 $75 on Jet

Whether you're cooking meat & veggies or making waffles, this 3-in-1 appliance has three sets of removable plates (grill, griddle, and waffle) to see you through tons of meals. This deal is good from November 21 to 27.View Deal

TV deals

Matt Swider If you don't have a 4KTV, these Cyber Monday 2018 deals may convince you to own one. We've got cheap TV that come in sizes big and bigger. Online shopping is the best because you don't have to carry home with huge 4KTV sets.

TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K TV: $70 off

TCL makes some of our favorite cheap TVs, and as we hit Cyber Monday its reasonable prices just got even more reasonable. It's finally under $1,000 with a new price of just $899.View Deal

Samsung QN55Q6FN 55-inch QLED 4K TV: $1499 now $997.99

QLED technology from Samsung is all about combining great color and strong brightness - this isn't the highest-spec OLED rival from Samsung, but the specs suggest it'll perform well enough for most looking to take a step up in TV quality, especially for the lower price.View Deal

Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: $17,998 $7,998 at Amazon

The Sony Bravia XBR77A1E may as well be the ultimate 4K OLED TV with a mammoth 77-inch panel and the best image quality in the industry. Unfortunately, this 4K OLED TV often comes at an unreal price, but this $10,000 discount makes it a more approachable purchase.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $3,999 $3,196.99 at Amazon

The LG OLED65E8PUA features one of the thinnest 4K panels on the market. On top of this, the 65-inch TV is equipped with an a9 Intelligent Processor that's designed to process and render rich colors, sharpness and depth to deliver ultimate picture quality. This UHD set is also seeing on of the biggest $803 discounts we've seen this Cyber Monday season.View Deal

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $2,196 $1,696.99 at Amazon

The LG OLED55C8PUA is a spectacular 55-inch OLED 4K TV featuring incredible color and contrast at a very reasonable price. Amazon has also taken off $500 to make it an even sweeter value for anyone looking to buy.View Deal

Insignia 1080p Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition): $249 $189 at Amazon

This Full HD Smart TV was already incredibly affordable, but this $60 discount makes it exceedingly cheap. It doesn't have the sharpest picture next to modern 4K sets, but it could be perfect for adding a second or third Internet-connected screen to your home.View Deal

Fire TV Recast 500GB: $229 $179.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast might be the perfect set top box as it can both stream and act as a DVR to record those said streams and other media for playback later. The only thing that makes it better is a $50 discount.View Deal

Laptop deals

Matt Swider This is the time of year to buy a new cheap laptop or a gaming laptop. It remains one of the most popular Cyber Monday deal categories. While iPads are popular, a lot of people can't live without a laptop.

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11: $199 $119 at Dell

Chromebook laptops don't get much smaller and cheaper. This is a deal at $80 off the 11.6-inch HD laptop that has specs like an Intel Celeron CPU and with 16GB of space. The price has been fluctuating for Cyber Monday, and it's already sold out at Best Buy.View Deal

MacBook Pro (Mid 2018) up to $300 off at B&H Photo

This is a great deal for a brand new MacBook Pro. Actually, there are several deals, the best giving you up to $300 off. Whether you're looking for a 15-inch or a 13-inch MacBook, you won't find a better price.View Deal

Surface Go (4GB RAM/128GB SSD): $499 $449 at Amazon

Right now, you can grab the 4GB variety of the 128GB Surface Go tablet for a neat 50 bucks off the list price. Of course, this price does not include accessories.View Deal

MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017): $2,799 just $2,499 at B&H

Apple's laptops are expensive, but you don't have to pay full price during the Cyber Monday period. A good example of this is the 2017 MacBook Pro, which is $300 off list price.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $429 $369 at Walmart

You can get an affordable laptop made even more affordable with this deal. This model includes an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD.View Deal

Award Winner: Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 256GB): $1,469 $1,099 at Office Depot

The latest version of Dell's flagship, souped up with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, is available now at Office Depot for a large $370 off list price.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423: $269 $229 at Newegg

This is one of the more modest Chromebook deals, offering a tidy $40 off the list price for a 14-inch HD display backed by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: $499 $349 at Samsung

You can get the current Wi-Fi-only version of this Chromebook for a cool 36% – or $150 – off the list price. That's a pro-grade Chromebook for the price of all the rest.View Deal

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin: $899 $599 at Samsung

One of the latest 2-in-1 laptops from Samsung can be had for a sweet $300 – or 33% – off the list price starting on November 18. That's an Intel Core i5 machine with 256GB of SSD space.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5: $699 $499 at Newegg

The Acer Aspire 5 is already an affordable laptop designed for users on a budget and now it costs as much as a premium Chromebook with this $130 off deal. (Going fast!)View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (2018, GTX): $1,569 $1,399 at Dell

Score the latest version of Dell's ultimate 15-inch laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics, Intel Core i7 processing, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for a fine $170 off now ahead of Cyber Monday.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 22 3000: $449 $369 on Walmart

You can have this 21.5-inch all-in-one PC with a full HD display, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of 2,400MHz RAM and a 1TB hard drive for a cool $90 off the list price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6, Intel Core i5 - $599 at Walmart

If you're looking for a laptop that doesn't bring the added grunt of the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6, then the 15-CX0056WM is a choice that still offers plenty of spec and a decent amount of RAM too.

MSI Infinite A: $1,099 $799 at Newegg

Your next gaming computer just got cheaper a few backs before Cyber Monday, with $200 instant savings and a $100 mail in rebate.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15X: $2,299 $1,729 at Newegg

Not only is the Gigabyte Aero 15X one of the best well-equipped, thin-and-light gaming laptops on the market, it's also getting a great price discounted by $570 this Cyber Monday period with the promo code EMCEERR48.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300: $1,299 $1,159 at Amazon

This gaming laptop deal scores you not only a new Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1060 graphics behind a 15.6-inch, 144Hz 1080p display, but a free copy of the new Call of Duty during Cyber Monday 2018... if it lasts.View Deal

iMac 21.5-inch: $1,699 $1,074.93 at Amazon

The Mac Mini might be back, but the most value oriented macOS machine is arguably the 21.5-inch iMac. This particular model we're featuring here is a mid-rang 2018 model equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, Full HD display and 1TB storage drive. That's pretty much everything you'll need to get through a tough day and it has been heavily discounted by $624.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad (15.6-inch) for just $329 – was $499

You can get a 15-inch laptop with DDR4 memory and lots of storage for a cheap price. This Amazon deal has a Lenovo laptop for $170 off MSRP.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL503GE: $1,039 $849 at Walmart

This stacked gaming laptop – with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display at 120Hz, a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo, and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics – can be had for $270 off the list price.View Deal

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop $399 $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo ideapad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.View Deal

HP Laptop 15z: $519 $339 at HP.com

This entry-level laptop from HP gets you a 15.6-inch, HD display powered by an AMD A9 processor and a 1TB spinning hard drive for a neat $180 off right now.View Deal

HP Notebook 15: $519 $319 at HP.com

This 15.6-inch laptop comes packing an older Intel Core i3 processor and a 128GB SSD, but it should be a boon for the general user at such a steep discount of $200.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 920 (14-inch): $1,329.99 $926.99 at Lenovo

Last year's flagship Yoga laptop is still nothing to scoff at, so Lenovo is selling the laptop now for a massive $403 off list price with the BLACKFRIDAY10 promo code. Not too bad for an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of SSD space.View Deal

MSI GT75 Titan: $2,799 $1,879 at Newegg

This monster gaming laptop, with Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics and an Intel Core i7 processor, paired with a 128GB SSD/1TB HDD storage combo behind a 120Hz, FHD display, is now a whopping $900 off with a $300 rebate card and $10 discount with this code: EMCEERT26. (Going fast!)View Deal

Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop $999 $799 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 1500 Series for $799. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop offers a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. (Going fast!)View Deal

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1: $1,299 $899 at Amazon

Looking for a versatile and powerful laptop? Well look no farther than the Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1. It's a well equipped 17-inch convertible laptop and one of the best Cyber Monday deals. Don't miss your chance to save $400 on this 2-in-1 laptop. (Going fast!)View Deal

Acer Aspire Z3: $599 $419.99 at Amazon

Never heard of a portable all-in-one PC? We'll its lot like a jumbo sized tablet powered by full-sized computer parts and a much bigger 17.3-inch screen. You'll also find it at a $180 discount through the Cyber Monday period.View Deal

HP Envy Desktop: $1,399 $1,149 at HP

Although it might not look like it, this HP Envy is a mid-range gaming PC equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics. Best of all it comes at an incredibly low price point after a $250 discount.View Deal

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps | $52.99 Now $39.99 per month

The scope of Adobe's Creative Cloud All Apps package is dizzying. Those creative essentials Photoshop and Illustrator are in there of course, but you also get another 20+ applications for desktop and mobile - including inDesign, XD, After Effects and Dreamweaver - as well as 100GB of cloud storage.

Smartwatch deals

Matt Swider Looking for an Apple Watch 4? It's hard to find a good deal for Apple's newest, but you'll find great discounts on the Watch 3. We also like the Samsung Galaxy Watch for its longer battery life and Fitbit. Every Cyber Monday, Fitbit always does well among consumers. 2018 will be no different.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: $329 $259 on Jet

Our favorite watch of 2018 is now cheaper. t has a rotating bezel (for navigating around menus) and four-day battery life. This deal knocks over 20% off the list price (or $70) for the Galaxy Watch in black, though you can also get a discount on the rose gold version. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm: $279 now $229 at Best Buy

This is a great deal for the third generation Apple Watch. You get to save a cool $50 off the list price, and in return treat your wrist (or a loved one's wrist) to the stylish 38mm Series 3 watch in either Space Grey or Silver.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (Cellular): $379 now $329 at Best Buy

If you want connectivity without having to carry your iPhone around you'll want the Series 3 Apple Watch with cellular support. This Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy gives you a sweet $50 off.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $279 $254 at eBay

A trusted eBay seller has a major Apple Watch discount compared to the Series 4. This pays to wait a year, especially when Cyber Monday 2018 rolls around.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm: $309 now $259 at Best Buy

This is a great deal for the third generation Apple Watch. You get to save a cool $50 off the list price, and in return the stylish 42mm Series 3 watch gives you a larger screen and longer battery life than the smaller 38mm version.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (Cellular): $409 now $359 at Best Buy

If you want connectivity without having to carry your iPhone around -and have larger wrists - you'll want the 42mm Series 3 Apple Watch with cellular support. This top Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy gets you $50 off making it more affordable.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm, Stainless Steel (Cellular): $579 now $529 at Best Buy

The standard Series 3 comes with an aluminum watch body, but for those who fancy a little more exclusivity on their wrist, the stainless steel Watch adds an extra layer of premium appeal to an already desirable smartwatch.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm, Stainless Steel (Cellular): $629 now $579 at Best Buy

For those who fancy a little more exclusivity on their wrist, the stainless steel Watch Series 3 adds an extra layer of premium appeal to an already desirable smartwatch. The 42mm watch body also benefits from a bigger screen and battery.View Deal

Fitbit Versa - $199 now $149 at Walmart

The Fitbit Versa is a pretty decent wearable without a price reduction - so with this drop it's a very good choice. The slimline design and the range of features impress, and it's a real cut-price alternative to the Watch (although it doesn't have GPS).View Deal

Audio deals

Matt Swider Headphones and speakers are easy gifts to get, simply because everyone needs at least one of these items. For Cyber Monday 2018, you can finally get the big name brands like Beats and Bose without paying top dollar.

Chromecast Audio: $35 $15 on Jet

This is the Google Chromecast for sound, which lets you stream music to any speaker 3.5mm headphone jack – even a dumb speaker without smarts. You can also do audio.View Deal

Harman Kardon HKTS 16: $302 now $169.95 at Harman Kardon

If you're looking for a 5.1 surround sound system, you're not going to find a better quality price balance than this Cyber Monday deal from Harman Kardon. It's a nice surround sound boost.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $299 $239.95 on Jet

If you're looking for an early deal on headphones, try this pair of Solo3 by Beats, which connect over Bluetooth and boast up to 40 hours of battery life. Pick this deal up to get $60 off the list price.

Razer Kraken Pro V2 Headset: $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Upgrade your gaming audio this Cyber Monday with a cool $30 off the Kraken Pro V2 headset. It comes with a retractable mic, in-line remote, comfy over-the-ear cushions and a lightweight, flexible design.View Deal

Beats Studio3 wireless headphones: $349 $279.95 on Jet

In the market for fancier headphones? Pick up the Studio3 instead, which adds adaptive noise canceling to the mix for a better listening experience. This deal knocks a respectable $70 off the list price.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $198 $99 at Jet

If you want quality audio during your workouts, try the Beats Powerbeats3 on for size. Connect to your device over Bluetooth and never worry about cords tangling up your exercise routine ever again.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones: $349 $299 on Jet

If you're on the hunt for noise-cancelling headphones for the home or office, Jet has pairs of Bose QuietComfort 35 II with a decent $50-off discount. This is one of the longer-running deals that's good from November 22 until December 1. View Deal

KEF Porsche Design Noise Cancelling Headphones – $349.99 now $99.99

If you're looking for quality headphones under $100, then look no further than the KEF Porsche noise cancelling headphones. Active Noise cancellation can be turned off and on and the battery will last you for up to 50 hours. (Going fast!)View Deal

Only ONE left: Sony XB20 speaker: $79.99 now $49.99 at Walmart

This is a speaker we've not spent any time, but is water resistant and if it's anything like others in the XB range you'll get some decent, bassy sound for not much dollar.View Deal

Component deals

Matt Swider Building a PC and looking for component deals for Cyber Monday 2018? We have you covered with processor, memory and even VPN deals.

Intel Core i7-9700K: $419 $409 at Newegg

Jump up to one of Intel's latest 8-core mainstream processors with this $10 off deal on the Intel Core i7-9700K. That might not seem like much of a discount, but this processor is practically brand new. (Back in stock!)View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 GAMING OC: $869 $749 at Newegg

Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 2080 has proven to be a powerhouse of a graphics card, beating out its predecessor by a wide margin while introducing new ray tracing and AI-powered features. Newegg is offering one of the first decent discounts we've seen for the new GPU with this $120 off deal.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GTX 1070 Ti: $549 $429 at Newegg

This is probably the last time you'll see a deal for the Geforce GTX 1070 Ti, let alone find it on sale. So you definitely don't want to miss out on saving $120 on one of the best graphics cards. (Going fast!)View Deal

Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD: $239 $199 at Amazon

The Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD is surprisingly affordable for being of the fastest operating drives on the market and you can pay even less for it with this $40 discount.View Deal

WD Black NVMe SSD 1TB: $449 now $259 at Amazon

Upgrading a computer is all about getting a great value on each and every component. That's why we're excited about saving $190 on the fastest SSD ever thanks to Western Digital.View Deal

Corsair RMx Series RM750x: $129 now $69 at Newegg

Power supplies shouldn't cost you more than $100, so the price is right for this PSU that's exactly that price, on sale for $60 off for the next few days, and there's a $20 rebate card.View Deal

Corsair CX Series CX500: $69 $19.99 at Newegg

This is by far the cheapest power supply we've seen this Cyber Monday thanks to $30 in instant savings and another $20 off after rebate. (Going fast!)

Ultimate webcam – Logitech C922x Pro (1080p): $99.99 $49.99 on Amazon

If you work from home often or like to broadcast your PC gaming sessions online, then it'll be tough to beat this webcam deal over the Cyber Monday period. Half off while supplies last.View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma Keyboard: $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

There's 30% off the Ornata Chroma full size keyboard this Cyber Monday, with 16.8 million backlit colors, leather wrist rest and software support all included. The Mecha-Membrane keys combine membrane rubber domes and mechanical switches to deliver a soft, tactile experience. View Deal

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

This is one of the best wireless mouse products ever made by Logitech, and it can be yours this weekend for a sweet half off list price. Works with Windows and Mac.View Deal

Rosewill Neon M57: $49.99 $18.99 at Newegg

You might have not heard of this mouse before, but does that really matter when you can save $31 on it right now?View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse: $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

With an advanced optical sensor and great ergonomics, the DeathAdder Elite mouse is a great choice for any budding professional gamer - and you can save $30 with this Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse: $39.99 $14.24 at Amazon

This general use mouse from Logitech connects wirelessly to your laptop or desktop via a USB receiver and last for up to two years on a set of two AA batteries.View Deal

Canon Pixma TS3122 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer $44 $19

If you need a printer that does a bit of everything, this is a cheap option. It was already inexpensive to begin with. Now it's just under $20, which is a great Cyber Monday deal for a gift.View Deal

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv: $189 $149 at Newegg

The Phanteks Enthoo Evolv is one of favorite and most progressive PC cases. It popularized PSU shrouds, fan trays and so many features. You can get this pioneering PC case and $20 discount and $20 rebate (for a total of $40 saved overall).View Deal

Thermaltake View 71: $169 $99 at Newegg

Fully tempered glass PC cases like this are usually expensive, but this $70 discount helps bring the price back down to being reasonable. Includes rebate card to get full discount.View Deal

Corsair Carbide Series 270R: $79 $39.99 at Newegg

There are plenty of PC cases on sale during Cyber Monday, but this one has seen the biggest discounts so far. You'll find this PC case at a $40 discount on Newegg after instant savings and a rebate.View Deal

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 | $59.99 Now $24.99 a year

There's 58% off our #1 rated antivirus at the moment - a special software treat for Cyber Monday. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

ExpressVPN | $12.95 NOW $6.67 per month

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Cyber Monday see a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12.

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $79

This is a price you just can't miss. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more.

Monitor deals

HP 24-inch monitor: $249 $119 at HP

Thanks to this $130 discount, you won't find a cheaper monitor on sale this Cyber Monday. Act fast because this deal is going fast.View Deal

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: $479 $361.98 at Amazon

The Alienware 25 is an incredibly quick gaming monitor. In our review, the monitor performed well with a sharp Full HD resolution, spectacular color and contrast that was unfortunately marred buy its exorbitant price. Luckily, this discount fixes its one flaw.View Deal

Dell 27-inch Full HD Freesync IPS Monitor $199 $119 at Walmart

The Dell 27-inch IPS Monitor features a 1080p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen that allows you to clearly view images, videos, and everyday files. Save $79 on this Cyber Monday period deal at Walmart. View Deal

Tablet deals

Almost gone iPad 9.7 32GB (2018) - $329 now $249 at Walmart

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4: $319 now $259 at Newegg

Save almost $60 on this mid-range Android tablet which now boasts a budget price tag thanks to this Black Friday deal. It's a premium slate that's a great alternative to the iPad Mini 4.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Make up for all of the times you forgot your kid at school with this brand new Fire 7 kids tablet. It's now $30 off, but they don't need to know that.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The almighty 10-inch version of the kids tablet gives you a full HD screen and and one year of year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. Parents can buy their kids love at these prices.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E: $224 $129 on Jet

Want a mid-range tablet to watch media on the go? The Samsung Galaxy Tab e is a decent choice, especially for this price. Pick one up with a serious discount on Jet's website.View Deal

Camera deals

Canon EOS Rebel SL2: $699 $549 at Amazon

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 is the smallest and one of the most affordable DSLR cameras as it was designed for beginners. You can pick up this 24.2MP camera along with an zoom lens for even cheaper thanks to this $150 discount.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II: $529 $399 at Amazon

The pocket camera is surprisingly powerful despite its diminutive size thanks to its capable 1-inch 20.1MP sensor and Digic 7 image processor. Better yet you can save $130 off during Cyber Monday.View Deal

Canon EOS 7D Mark II + EF-S 18-135mm IS USM Lens: $2,249 $1,799 at Amazon

If you're looking for an amazing sports shooting camera that won't miss a beat, the Canon EOS 7D Mark II is it. This camera comes with a 20.2MP sensor that captures up to 10 frames of action in a single second. This typically high-end DSLR is much more affordable after a $450 discount.View Deal

Canon EOS 80D (body only): $1,199 $899 at Amazon

The Canon EOS 80D was one of the best DSLRs for shooting video in its day and it's still is plenty great. Now's your chance to save $300 on it.View Deal

Sony a7R III (body only): $3,198 $2,798 at Amazon

Sony's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera is a beast thanks to both its 42.4MP sensor and mammoth price. Good news is Amazon will help you save $400 on this amazing shooter. View Deal

Fujifilm X-T2: $1,599 $1,099 at Adorama

Fujifilm cameras have a cult following in the photography world and it's largely due to great cameras like the Fujifilm X-T2. This mirrorless camera boasts impressive burst shooting capability, excellent autofocus, 4K video recording and a fantastic 24MP sensor that produces incredibly colorful images. It's one of our favorite cameras of yesteryear and is going for a $500 off deal you shouldn't skip out on.View Deal

Mevo: $299 now $179 at Amazon

Live streaming in 4K is simply easier thanks to this tiny Mevo camera. It's built for live streams and is $120 off in either color (black or white).View Deal

GoPro Hero7 White: $199 $179 at Walmart

The cheap GoPro Her 7 White just came out, but you can already get a Cyber Monday deal on this action cam. It's $20 on the most basic model for 2018. View Deal

GoPro Hero 6 Black: $399 $319 at B&H Photo

it's last year's GoPro Hero camera, but it's an $80 price drop from its launch and $30 cheaper than the last price we saw it at. It's a nice budget option if you don't need the latest GoPro Hero 7 Black.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver: $299 $229 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero7 Silver is arguably the best handheld video camera. Not only is it compact and shoots 4K video, it cam completely smooth out any shakiness in your footage. Best of all its going for $70 off ahead of Cyber Monday.View Deal

GoPro Fusion: $699 $599 at B&H Photo

The GoPro Fusion is one of the more interesting 360-degree cameras that captures a 5.2K resolution video. If you were on the fence about buying it, the 360 camera is going for $100 off its regular price right now.View Deal

Canon EF 40mm f2.8: $199 now $129 at Amazon

Buying lenses is a costly affair, especially after you just bought a DSLR. Luckily, Amazon has a $70 discount on this 40mm EF lens if you have a Canon DSLR.View Deal

Olympus 25mm f1.8: $400 $249 at Amazon

Looking for a great and cheap normal lens to walk around with and take photos of basically everything? Well this is just the thing you've been wanting and best of all its going on sale for $150 off.View Deal

Olympus M.Zuiko ED 45mm F1.8: $400 $249 at Amazon

This is possibly the most affordable portrait lens you'll find during Cyber Monday. Don't think it being cheap, and further discounted by $150, means this is a bad lens though. The M.Zuiko ED 45mm F1.8 is an excellent piece of glass you'll want to add to your arsenal.View Deal

Drone deals

DJI Mavic Air with Remote Controller: $799 $695 at Amazon

The DJI Mavic Air is the drone we recommend to most people. It features a foldable design that makes it perfectly portable, decent flying time, smart sensors and a load of other features. We also recommend it because it's currently selling for $104 off its usual price.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro: $899 $759 at Adorama

The DJI Mavic Pro was once one of the best drones in the world for several very good controls. It combined 4K video, a decent amount of flying time and easy to pick up controls. In case you missed picking it up when it launched, now is the perfect time – after all, it's going for $140 off.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro (Fly More Combo) $1,299 $929 at B&H Photo

Looking to fly the DJI Mavic Pro for longer and with a real controller? The Fly More Combo includes the remote control, two additional batteries, a special charger to keep those batteries topped off and a carrying case for everything. This particular bundle is comes with $370 in instant savings.View Deal

With controller: DJI Spark + Controller Combo: $399 $339 at Amazon

The DJI Spark is the perfect drone for beginning fliers. Not only is it the most affordable quadcoptor in DJI's lineup, you can even control it with a wave of your hand like you're a Jedi using the force. The DJI Spark's price has been lowered even father thanks to this discount.View Deal

DJI Spark: $399 $349 at Adorama

The DJI Spark is the perfect drone for beginning fliers. Not only is it the most affordable quadcoptor in DJI's lineup, you can even control it with a wave of your hand like you're a Jedi using the force. The DJI Spark's price has been lowered even father thanks to this $50 discount.View Deal

Parrot BeBop 2 Drone FPV Bundle: $499 $249 at B&H Photo

The Parrot BeBop 2 is basically the only drone not made by DJI at this point and its lasted this long because it's one of the best-value drones on the market. It features a portable design, excellent performance, intuitive companion app and decent stamina. You save $200 when you get this drone bundled VR headset for first-person flying.View Deal

Toy deals

Lego Duplo Around The World: $99 $86.57 at Amazon

Lego Duplo is the fun and safe way to get your kids started with Lego, so be sure to pick up this rare $14 discount on this kid friendly set. This is an Amazon-exclusive so you won't find this deal anywhere else.View Deal

Phone deals

Honor View 10 $499 $349 at Amazon

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: $200 off with carrier activation

This Best Buy deal takes off $400 from the list price of the recently-released Google Pixel 3 (regularly $799) and Pixel 3 XL (regularly $899) phones if you sign up with Verizon. This deal is valid through November 24.View Deal

Huawei Mate 10 Pro unlocked: $529 $499 on Newegg

Now that the brand-new (and pricey) Huawei Mate 20 Pro is on the market, here's a modest $30 off its predecessor. Last year's Mate 10 Pro is still a powerful smartphone and an absolute steal at this price.View Deal

Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB unlocked: $529 $467.95 on Jet

Now that the Mate 20 Pro has been released, get even more of a discount on its predecessor, the still-powerful Mate 10 Pro. This deal gets you 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. View Deal

Huawei Mate SE 64GB unlocked: $249 $219 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable smartphone, pick up a Huawei Mate SE with a $40 off discount. This model comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM - not the best specs on the market, but enough to keep you chatting and browsing the web.View Deal

Moto X (4th Generation) 32GB: $259 $179 at Amazon

Moto are value packed and feature the closest thing to a stock Android experience after Google's much more expensive Pixel phones. Thanks to this Prime Exclusive deal you can pick it up for a $60 discount.View Deal

Razer Blade: $330 off from Microsoft

Now that the new Razer Blade 2 is out, you can get last year's model (which is still solid) for $330 off.View Deal

Galaxy S9 64GB: $719 $519 from Samsung w/ Verizon activation

This is the best deal we've found, so long as you're ready to sign up with Verizon. If so, you can get a new 64GB Galaxy S9 for $519 with an eligible trade-in. The deal starts November 22.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9: $719 now $519 at Amazon

S9 64GB unlocked: $719 $519 on Samsung

As expected, Samsung is setting up a hefty discount for its flagship smartphone. You can get even more off by trading in an old phone, though you'll have to check to see if your older model qualifies.View Deal

Galaxy S9 64GB dual SIM unlocked $719 $590 on Amazon

If you wanted the dual SIM version of the above deal in the Lilac Purple Hue (other colors cost a fraction more), it can be yours for over $100 off the regular price. (Going fast!)View Deal

When do Cyber Monday 2018 deals end?

Matt Swider The Cyber Monday dates change every year (since it's always a Monday, but it's always the Monday after Thanksgiving (the last Thursday of November) and the Monday after Black Friday. So despite the date changing, the routine is always the same. That means Cyber Monday 2018 is November 26, and the many (if not all) deals will expire as Tuesday rolls around. Usually this means Cyber Monday will end at midnight Pacific time (Amazon, for example, is based on the West coast of the US). In that time, we're going to see. We're going to see 4K TVs on sale from Samsung, LG, Sony, and especially TCL, with the Roku Fire TV combo impressing. Cameras will be on sale from Canon and Nikon, but the most popular camera deals will come from GoPro. Note the new GoPro Hero 7 Black hasn't had get a steep discount, but the older GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black will still see significant price drops. Top US retailers with the best Cyber Monday 2018 are expected to be Walmart , Amazon , Newegg , Best Buy, GameStop, and Jet.

4K TV deals will satill be big on Cyber Monday

Matt Swider When it comes to video game consoles, Nintendo Switch may get its second year of big deals (it was massively popular last year – and actually in stock), and PS4 and Xbox One will continue to be big sellers on Cyber Monday. Overall, the best value comes from games bundled with the system rather than reduced prices. The best noise-canceling headphones, wireless headphone, and Bluetooth speakers are gadgets that just about everyone on your holiday wish list will want in 2018. The same goes for even bigger ticket items: the best iPads, Chromebooks, and fitness trackers, and DSLRs.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Matt Swider The Black Friday vs Cyber Monday debate is an important one. You don't want to buy something for Black Friday only to have it become cheaper on Cyber Monday. Or do you? Our best advice is to buy everything you need on Black Friday and keep a watch on additional price drops on Cyber Monday. If it's all cheaper on Cyber Monday, return your Black Friday item (or cancel it if that option is still available) and walk away with the cheapest price possible. But, in advance, Black Friday usually offers steep discounts in stores, while Cyber Monday is almost strictly an online sale. Retailers, like Walmart and Amazon are very keen to keep you shopping all weekend long, so they often slowly roll out deals (with 'rollback prices' in Walmart's case) to keep you browsing throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates.

Cyber Monday can help you save on the most expensive products, like gaming computers

Cyber Monday vs Black Friday? What's the difference

Matt Swider There are two reasons why Black Friday Matters and why Cyber Monday is beginning to matter even more in 2018 than it did a few years ago. First, Black Friday is when we save up to spend our money on gifts for others (and of course merchandise for ourselves). It's for good reason: almost everything we want is on sale, thanks to retailers who have an interest in selling us on as much of their products as possible. Best Buy will gladly discount a PS4 console bundle by $100 if you're going to buy two or three games with it. Second, it's when everything comes out. Notice that new GoPro cameras come out right before Black Friday every year and so do new iPhones – the tech product cycle is almost geared toward this invent sales holiday weekend. It's more of what you want at the prices you've wanted all year. Even better, all of the old versions (so the prior GoPro action camera and year-old iPhone X) will be remarkably cheaper in 2018. You can find the deepest discounts on year-old items.

The top deals of Cyber Monday last year

Matt Swider Listing the best Cyber Monday deals last year started off with cheap iPads. iPad Pro is wildly expensive for the average consumer. But on that special Monday date last year, you could get up to $120 off the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad. Sonos speakers and the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 were also big sellers thanks to price cuts. Yes, HomePod had just launched and MacBooks do remain very popular, but Sonos and Microsoft have offered better prices (and better value). That was true last year and may remain true in 2018.

Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday?

Matt Swider The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005, when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam. It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were banging on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.

Are Cyber Monday deals real?

Matt Swider Oooh, the big question: generally speaking, yes they are – although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers, so they’re not as spontaneous as the sellers might have you believe. As with any sales event, you’ll see a mixture of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and strange things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere. In 2016, consumer magazine 'Which?' accused retailers of some pretty dodgy behavior. If you avoid the slightly-shifty stuff, though, you can get some really great deals. For example, last year we got tons of money off 5K iMacs (end of line stock), Hi-Res audio players (deep discounting in the hope of selling headphones), wireless headphones (from another retailer hoping to sell Hi-Res audio players) and tons of Christmas presents. And, some TechRadar writers were physically restrained from spending all our savings on electric guitars, which were getting some serious discounting on high-end models.

How is TechRadar showing the best Cyber Monday deals?

Matt Swider On our Cyber Monday 2018 deals page. We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on your behalf, with the aid of serious amounts of caffeine, and we’ll tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about. So whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or a PSVR, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How should I prepare for Cyber Monday?

Matt Swider Homework really helps. Some retailers up prices in October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on Cyber Monday, so don’t be fooled by such shenanigans. They’re particularly prevalent on expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops with product numbers rather than names, with products worth a few hundred dollars apparently having MSRPs of a million jillion dollars. Tools like CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy can help you detect both shenanigans and tomfoolery. It’s also a very good idea to be flexible. For example, if you fancy a Samsung UHD TV it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number – the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on Cyber Monday 2018, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

How can I stay safe on Cyber Monday?

Matt Swider Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring out the fraudsters and fakers as well as the sellers, so be wary of any unsolicited emails or any links to deals being shared on social media, no matter how legitimate they look; as ever with the internet, anything asking you for card details or login details is a scam. Phishing sites rake in big piles of cash on Cyber Monday, so be extra suspicious, and if you’re on a PC, make sure your anti-malware software is up to date – many security suites automatically block known scammers, fraudsters and phishers.