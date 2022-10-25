The best TVs under £1000 in 2022

In this guide we’ve picked the best TVs under £1000 to show that you don’t need to spend a fortune to upgrade your at-home entertainment system.

Although you’ll find plenty of the best TVs available for much more than a grand, this is a realistic and achievable price limit to set. You’ll be able to bring the warm glow of a new TV to your living room without breaking the bank.

What’s more, many of the TVs in this list are also in our best home theater system guide and our best gaming TVs guide, which proves you can get a lot for under £1000. Most new TVs offer smart features, like voice control integration, as well as a host of firmware updates to improve your experience over your Wi-Fi.

However, as you move up and down the price scale, image processing is usually the first aspect of a screen to be compromised. So even if you find a good bargain, you’ll need to take a good look at the specs on offer. Luckily, sale season is nearly here and we expect you might get even more for your money as the Black Friday deals roll in. Be sure to keep checking back as we’ll be covering the best discounts ahead of the big day.

We've tested hundreds of TVs over the years and we know what to look for. For example, not every mid- or lower-range screen offers the same level of HDR performance, and there could be huge discrepancies in audio performance to consider as well. Take a look at our guide below where we’ve detailed all of the key specs and things to consider when you’re looking for a cheaper TV under £1000. If you’re on a tight budget, check out our best TVs under £500 guide instead.

The best TVs under £1000 — chosen by our experts

(Image credit: Hisense)

1. Hisense 55U8H The best TV under £1000 Specifications Screen size: 55, 65 and 75-inches Resolution: 4K Panel technology: ULED Smart TV: Google TV HDR: HDR10+ Dimensions: 1231.9 x 779.78 x 312.42mm (55 inch model) specifications Colour Black Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High brightness and contrast + Wide color gamut + Low input lag Reasons to avoid - Some light “blooming” visible in high-contrast images

If you’re looking for a budget TV with an excellent picture and top performance, then check out the Hisense U8H line of 4K TVs. The 55-inch version comes in at £999 in the UK, meaning it just edges into our list and takes the top spot thanks to its highly impressive picture and features.

The Hisense 55U8H offers mini-LED backlighting, a tech found in the best 4K TVs, which delivers the high brightness levels required for high dynamic range (HDR) sources. When combined with local dimming processing, it can also reproduce the deep shadows typically seen on the best OLED TVs.

Add Quantum Dots, another feature found on the U8H series, and you get an enhanced range of colors compared to regular LCD-based models. There are also some next-gen gaming features here too, like 4K 120Hz support and VRR, which make it ideal if you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X. We’d go so far as to say this is also one of the best 120Hz TVs you can buy on a budget.

We reviewed the 65-inch model, and wrote: "Hisense provides great value here. While it doesn’t offer the same level of perfection as top OLED TVs, it bests them in terms of peak brightness, and the overall picture quality is great for the price. Add to that a fully loaded feature set, and the U8H is a TV option well worth consideration."

The 55-inch model is a great option and Hisense offers a very powerful feature set for such an affordable TV here. It's easily one of the best TVs for under £1000 you can buy today.

Read our full Hisense U8H review

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG OLED42C2 The best TV for brightness Specifications Screen size: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83-inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Panel technology: OLED Smart TV: webOS HDR: HDR, HDR10, HLG Dimensions: 932.18 x 541.02 x 40.64mm (42 inch model) specifications Screen Size 42-inch Colour Black, Silver Screen Type OLED Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Superbly bright screen + Sleek, minimal design + Excellent connectivity options Reasons to avoid - Lack of cable management - No HDR10+ support

The LG C2 had big shoes to fill. The C1 that it replaces topped many tech reviewer’s lists last year, including ours. But LG has packed in many useful, incremental changes making this a fantastic TV.

We reviewed the larger, 65-inch version of the LG C2 but the 41-inch size has all of the same benefits packed into a smaller package, which is also more affordable and costs £999 at most major retailers in the UK. In our review of the LG C2 we wrote: "This is a great-looking TV, with excellent brightness and contrast—in fact, it’s one of the best OLED panels we’ve ever seen."

There's a lot to love about the LG C2. With a razor-thin design and super thin bezels, the C2 OLED offers a whole lot of screen—and that screen showcases the best of OLED technology, delivering excellent contrast levels, intense brightness, and vivid colors.

Notable upgrades include the new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor, which is designed to offer better object enhancement and dynamic tone mapping than its predecessor and the latest version of LG's webOS platform.

Having tested it with everything from regular SD shows to Dolby Vision blockbusters, the C2 OLED has proven itself more than capable of handling pretty much any content you can throw at it, and is one of the best TVs you can buy today and the smaller, cheaper version is exceptionally good value.

Read our full LG C2 OLED review

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung 65BU8500 The best large TV under £1000 Specifications Screen size: 43, 50, 55 and 65-inches Resolution: 4K Panel technology: LED Smart TV: Samsung Tizen HDR: HDR, HDR10+, HLG Dimensions: 1451.7 x 832.3 x 25.7 mm (65 inch model) Reasons to buy + Accomplished 4K picture performance + Acceptable specification at the price + Slim and (relatively) quite elegant Reasons to avoid - Has its limits when upscaling - Sound is quite hard and thin

To bag yourself a brilliant TV, you may have noticed the other options in this guide are relatively small. They're excellent TVs, but to get under that £1000 mark, you need to pick one of the smaller sizes on offer. However, with the Samsung BU8500 you can bump up the measurements to 65-inches and still only pay £1000.

This is a relatively cheap TV but there's a lot to love here too. It’s hard to argue with the Samsung BU8500's 4K HDR specification (albeit without Dolby Vision), a trio of HDMI inputs, voice-control, two (count ‘em!) remote controls and a Tizen smart TV interface featuring all the apps you want at this sort of money. And when you consider the BU8500 as an object, it’s slimmer and more understated than many flagship TVs from just a few years ago.

In every significant area of picture-making, the Samsung’s never less than competitive—and its backlighting is beautifully implemented, which helps the impression of quality no end. During our testing we found that, as an upscaler, it has its limitations, and the lack of Dolby Vision HDR is still just as annoying here as it is with other, more expensive Samsung televisions.

However, not for the first time (and almost certainly not for the last), Samsung has managed to hit a price-point without too many obvious compromises. It's absolutely one of the best Samsung TVs available today for those on a budget who don't want to sacrifice size.

Read our full Samsung BU8500 review

(Image credit: LG)

4. LG OLED48C1 The best TV under £1,000 for wide appeal Specifications Screen size: 48, 55, 65 and 77-inches Resolution: 4K Panel technology: OLED Smart TV: WebOS HDR: HDR HDR10 Pro, HLG Dimensions: 1228 x 706 x 46.9mm (55 inch model) specifications Screen Size 48-inch Colour Black HDR HDR Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Absolutely beautiful 4K HDR picture + Four HDMI 2.1 ports + WebOS is brilliant Reasons to avoid - Glass surface is quite reflective - No HDR 10+

The LG C1 was our best TV of last year. It's since been replaced by the LG C2 higher in our list but that's good news for anyone looking for a bargain because it means the price of the older display has plummeted. This means if you're looking for the best TV under £1000 this is a fantastic choice that will have wide appeal.

The LG C1 has a fantastic OLED panel, superb HDMI 2.1 connectivity, brilliant webOS smart TV system and LG's wonderful Magic Remote. There's Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for effortless control, all the streaming apps you could possibly want and absolutely fantastic upscaling from HD sources. The only missing feature is support for HDR10+, but the C1 does support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.

In our LG C1 review we said that "the only area that could stand to be improved in terms of picture quality is the way the Alpha a9 Gen 4 processor handles faces – leaving a bit of a reddish hue and graininess." That's particularly apparent on shows such as The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime, where it gives Jeremy Clarkson a distinctly gammon-y hue.

However, the LG C1's many strengths more than compensate—especially the upscaling, which makes 2000s movies look like they were made today in 4K. It also does an impressive job of upscaling stereo into Dolby Atmos.

Read our full LG C1 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Samsung 75AU9000 A perfect if you want a massive screen for less Specifications Screen size: 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75-inches Resolution: 4K Panel technology: LED-LCD Smart TV: Tizen HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Dimensions: 1893 x 1650 x 928mm (75 inch model) specifications Screen Size 50-inch Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Convincing 4K images + Fine interface Reasons to avoid - Humdrum sound - Not overly bright

The Samsung AU9000 will betray its price-point every now and then—you’ll be struck by a lack of out-and-out brightness, or some especially vague sound, or some visible difficulties when upscaling low-resolution content. But most of the time, you’ll just sit and revel in the brilliantly accomplished images issuing from a screen far more slender than you might have been anticipating.

The AU9000 is a remarkable achievement at under £1000. It’s a remarkably slender device, is operated using one of the leading smart TV interfaces, is generously specified and delivers outstanding pictures.

Obviously it’s not perfect at such a low price: sound is the very definition of ‘dull’ and it can act up when asked to do a big upscaling job. But that’s to miss the point of what Samsung has done—serve up a TV that looks, both physically and in terms of its picture quality, considerably more expensive than it actually is.

Like the Samsung 65BU8500 in this guide, this Samsung alternative is one of the few choices if you don't want to go small but still don't want to spend a fortune. You can pick up a 75-inch version of the AU9000 and stay under your £1000 limit.

Read the full Samsung AU9000 TV review

(Image credit: LG)

6. LG OLED55A2 The best OLED TV under £1000 Specifications Screen size: 48, 55 and 65-inches Resolution: 4K Panel technology: OLED Smart TV: webOS Smart TV HDR: HDR, HDR 10 Pro Dimensions: 1228 x 708 x 45.9 mm specifications Screen Size 55-inch Colour Black Screen Type OLED Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Deep blacks and detailed shadows + Accurate out-of-box color (Filmmaker mode) + Affordable for an OLED TV Reasons to avoid - Lacks higher-level gaming features - Limited brightness compared with top OLED TVs

If you have your heart set on a sub-£1000 OLED TV there aren't many displays to choose from. But that's fine because the LG A2 is an OLED that's fantastic value, offering up a great picture and solid performance for less than a grand.

Yes, LG’s A2 series may be the company’s entry level OLED sets, but that doesn’t mean you're missing out on much. The A2’s overall picture quality is excellent with an ultra-wide viewing angle, giving OLED enthusiasts and movie lovers exactly what they want right out of the box. In our review we wrote: "Watching movies on the A2 proved to be a fully satisfying experience: images had the deep blacks and detailed shadows typical of the best 4K TVs, while colors looked both fully saturated and clean."

Unfortunately, gamer-friendly features like a 120 Hz display aren’t present at this price and picture brightness is lacking compared with LG’s step-up OLEDs. But if you’re looking for a good, affordable set for movies and other entertainment, the A2 is a very solid option.

Read our full LG A2 review

How to choose the best TV under £1000 for you

Finding the best TV under £1000 that's right for you might seem simple. You just pick the one that's cheapest, right? That's not how it works. We've had a lot of experience testing TVs over the years and we can tell you that there's much more to it than finding a bargain.

To pick the best TV that's under £1000 if you're on a budget, you'll need to consider a few things. The first is whether you're looking for a certain kind of panel technology, like OLED or QLED. Take a look at our what is OLED and what is QLED guides to find out more. There was a time when you couldn't pick up a good OLED TV for under £1000, but as tech progresses, prices drop. That's why you'll find a few fantastic sub-£1000 OLED TVs in our guide above.

The next consideration is size. As you'll see from this list, to get a great quality TV for under £1000 you often have to sacrifice on size. Maybe this isn't a big deal because you don't have much space anyway. But if you were hoping to fill a large wall with a new screen you may have to compromise on features so you can go big on size.

Also consider what you'll be using the TV for. If you're paying less than £1000 there won't be many TVs that are fantastic all-rounders, serving up features for sports, movies, gaming and low brightness. You'll have to prioritise and consider how you'll be using your TV and what you'll predominantly be watching on it.

There's more to consider, but being wary of TV tech, size and your personal preferences will give you a great start on your mission to find the best TV under £1000 that'll suit you and your home.

Which TV brand is best value for money? There are plenty of budget TV brands, but the TV brand that's best value for money is more often than not one of the high-end names, like Samsung, Sony, LG or Hisense. In the guide above, we've included some of the smaller or entry-level options from these brands because we think they're fantastic value for money and you can pick one up for under £1000. If you have a budget that's less than £1000 you might have trouble finding a TV from one of these brands, in which case some of the budget options from brands like Cello and Toshiba are still solid choices.

Is OLED better than LED? There are so many TV tech terms to learn these days that it can be hard to keep up. But the basics between OLED and LED are that OLED TVs have individual pictures that receive power and luminance. Whereas LED TVs have persistent pixels that require an external light source. As a general rule, OLED is better than LED. But there are exceptions. Due to the way the tech works, OLED tends to outperform LED when it comes to colour, response time, black levels and refresh rate, but LED tends to do well in terms of brightness, viewing angles and price. It all depends on the kind of TV you're looking for and how far your budget can stretch.

How we test the best TVs under £1000

We weren't simply looking for TVs under £1000 for this guide, we wanted those that we feel are truly the best, offering excellent value for money.

We've tested hundreds of TVs over the years and we're looking for excellent picture, high brightness, high colour accuracy, good response time and refresh rate, versatile viewing angles and smart features at a price that's in keeping with the rest of the market.

Of course, we also consider specifics too, like gaming features and audio quality, but that's often the case when we're recommending TVs for a specific purpose. For this best TVs under £1000 guide it was all about getting the most for your money when your budget doesn't stretch that far.

We put all of the TVs in this guide through their paces to make sure we weren't suggesting these displays because they're cheap but because you can afford them and you'll still get a solid performance that should suit most homes.