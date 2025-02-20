These new cheap ANC headphones from a reliable brand look like wildly good value – 90 hours of battery, Hi-Res Audio, spatial sound… all for $50

1More's new ANC headphones cost just $50 / £60

Hi-Res USB-C Audio, LDAC, and spatial audio

A 90 hour battery life (60 hours with ANC on)

Audio brand 1More has now released a new entry in its budget ANC headphone line, and you’re getting a lot for the price of just $59 / £59 (about AU$119) – they're only $50 in the US for the launch (via DigitalTrends).

The new SonoFlow SE HQ31 over-ear headphones are a new iteration on last year’s SonoFlow SE model, keeping the latter’s low price tag while packing in plenty of more premium capabilities.

This time, 1More has borrowed some features from its higher-end SonoFlow Pro model, adding support for Hi-Res and spatial audio, making these headphones a great choice for those who want high tech on a low budget.

The main improvement seems to be the addition of a wired connection over USB-C – USB-C to 3.5mm cable included – for higher-quality sound, compared to the wireless-only predecessor. But the new SonoFlow SE headphones also appear to almost double the former model’s battery life, from 50 hours to a claimed 90 hours without ANC. That’s four days of continuous use!

Even with ANC turned on, you're promised 60 hours, matching the highest number you get from premium options in our list of the best noise cancelling headphones.

Softer edges, but no more travel case for carrying these headphones around...

Fir Green, or Wine Red?

Other specifications include fast charging, Bluetooth 5.4 support, 40mm drivers, and AI-boosted ANC for reducing 42 decibels’ worth of ambient noise.

The company has good form for ANC specifically, even in affordable headphones: in our 1More SonoFlow review last year, we said they would “should suit most office environments and commutes, cutting back most of the lows and mids you’ll hear throughout the day”, and we’ll report back from our own tests when we get our hands on the new model.

There are some changes to the design, opting for softer, more rounded edges; and while these headphones are still foldable for travel, there’s no longer a hard carry case included in the purchase, so you’ll either have to source your own travel solution or be content with these cans rattling around in your backpack.

The SonoFlow SE HQ31 headphones are available now in four different colorways including Black, Blue, Pink and White.