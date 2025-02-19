Grado's elite new open-back headphones feature huge 52mm drivers, and a beautiful walnut wood finish

The new flagship Signature S950 launch this March

Brazilian wood used to improve sound

Updated 52mm drivers promise elite audio

Not content unveiling with the stunning anniversary Grado Signature HP100 SE at the end of 2024, Grado is looking to outdo those cans with the Grado Signature S950, which not only feature some impressive speakers, but also some mighty alluring wood.

The most attractive design feature of the Signature S950 is surely their Brazilian walnut wooden shell, which gives these headphones a unique and elegant look. Said shell will also help improve sound quality, Grado claims – the company promises a more consistent listening experience, “thanks to the lack of expansion and contraction due to changes in temperature or humidity helping to maintain the acoustical characteristics." The wonders of wood, eh?

On the sound front, the Signature S950 uses an updated version of Grado’s 52mm S drivers, which were initially designed for its previous flagship model. The Brooklyn-based company set its sights on creating speakers that offered even more high-frequency clarity and detail than the drivers of the HP100 SE, and Grado promises the S version will deliver “a smooth midrange and powerful bass while maintaining minimal distortion”. Translation: your favorite tunes should sound the harmonic business on the Signature S950.

(Image credit: Grado)

Making the Grado

Naturally, there are plenty more techy details to entice audiophiles looking for the best wired headphones. The S950’s driver uses a “lightweight copper-plated aluminum coil". Paired with a “high-flux magnetic circuit made from rare earth alloys" – which really does sound like something from Back to the Future – we have high hopes for the dynamism and power of these headphones.

The second set of cans to appear in Grade’s Signature range after the aforementioned HP 100 SE, the S950 headphones weigh 395 grams. The fact that they’re relatively lightweight (for serious, high-end headphones) should ensure they’re easy to wear for hours on end.

(Image credit: Grado)

The comfort factor should further be upped by a revised version of the PH 100 SE’s headband, which now includes 50% more padding. As is custom for Grado’s Signature series, the S950 also ship with detachable cables.

Of course, all this comfort and high-flux magnetic parts come at a price. Want to pick up the Grado Signature S950 when these cans launch in March? Prepare to cough up $2,195 / £2,495 (about AU$4,900). Hey, your audio-obsessed ears deserved nothing but the best right – especially with a mid-century-style walnut flourish.

