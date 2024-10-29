Grado's high-end headphones look like iconic 90s cans, but feature detachable cables for the first time

Audiophiles need no introduction to the Brooklyn-based open-back headphone specialist Grado (although do see our best on-ear headphones guide for two excellent sets – namely the high-end Hemp or the more affordable SR80x) and if the all-new Signature HP100 SE sounds familiar, you're not wrong: these new flagship headphones are a contemporary homage to the iconic Signature HP1 headphones made between 1989 and 1992, by Grado Labs founder Joseph Grado.

The HP100 SE boast newly engineered drivers and, for the first time in a Grado design, detachable cables, as well as a fresh headband assembly to complete a look Grado is calling "a new design direction" for the family-run firm. As always, the HP100 SE are hand-assembled in Grado's Brooklyn headquarters.

In recognition of what would've been Joseph Grado’s 100th birthday, Grado Labs is proudly introducing these Special Edition cans. “Although Uncle Joe left us 10 years ago, he will always be a presence at Grado Labs”, said Joseph’s nephew and Grado CEO, John Grado.

Grado Signature HP100 SE: specs, pricing and everything you need to know

Grado tells me that although the HP100 SE are based on an iconic pair of headphones, the approach here has been "from the ground up." First off, there's a completely new 52mm driver using a new paper composite cone and a fresh voice coil made from lightweight copper-plated aluminum. Honoring the heritage of the original Signature HP1/2/3 headphone designs but with a modern feel, the housings are individually machined from specially treated aluminium with the product name engraved on the face.

The HP100 SE come in space gray (and space gray only) and again, it is the first Grado model to feature detachable cables. Terminated with a 6.3mm plug, each driver housing is connected via a 4pin mini XLR plug, but the company tells me that additional detachable cable options (4pin XLR termination, 4.4mm balanced termination, plus various cable lengths) will be available in the future.

They're designed for comfort during long listening sessions, too. The new headband features 50% more padding than previous Grado designs but with the brand's trademark stainless steel height rods that can be adjusted and rotated up to 105 degrees to minimize listening fatigue.

The Grado Signature HP100 SE will be available in November from selected independent retailers and from www.grado.co.uk (UK) and www.gradolabs.com (US), priced $2,495 / £2,795 (which is around AU$4,231) and although I haven't yet had the pleasure of putting them on my ears, I think they look very interesting indeed.

