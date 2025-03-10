These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon

Why pay more for the best wireless headphones than you need to? One of the top performing options for the price is the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones which are now on sale at Amazon for a measly $38 (was $59.99).

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these budget-friendly headphones – quite remarkable given they are already so affordable at their usual price. You might not benefit from many of the features that are found in the best Sony headphones, but they still deliver what most people will need without breaking the bank.

Today's best cheap Sony headphones deal

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

It's hard to believe that Sony are able to deliver this level of quality for under $40. Additional features like multi-point Bluetooth connectivity and up to 50 hours of battery life are also extremely useful to get at this low price. The lightweight, adjustable build also adds to the comfort, though the on-ear design might not be for everyone. A $20 discount makes this a very tempting deal indeed.

View Deal

After carrying out a full Sony WH-CH520 review, we spoke highly of their well-balanced sound, in-app audio customization, and multi-point Bluetooth pairing. The headphones also offer DSEE and the ability to fine-tune the sound profile with the Sony Headphones Connect App.

We also love the lengthy 50-hour battery life. On the odd occasion that they need recharging, you can take advantage of the fast charging functionality. Additionally, the Sony WH-CH520's lightweight frame makes them perfect for listening on the go. The adjustable headband and soft, swivelling earcups add to the comfort.

There are a number of Sony WH-CH520 alternatives with some of them making it onto our our best Sony headphones and best wireless headphones lists. Our best on-ear headphones guide is also a great place to look for narrowing down your options.

Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

