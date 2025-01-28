Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones are now even cheaper than Black Friday

We're huge fans of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones here at TechRadar, and I've just spotted a brand new record-breaking price on these premium cans at John Lewis.

Right now, you can get the WH-1000XM5 for just £194 (was £379) with the combination of an upfront discount and handy coupon code. Simply use the code MYJLAUDIO15 at checkout to knock a whopping 15% off the sales price.

According to my price tracking, this massive discount beats the previous record from Amazon earlier this month by £15 and absolutely smashes the £245 retailers were asking over Black Friday back in November.

There is one minor catch with this deal, however. It's currently only available to My John Lewis members, so you'll need to sign up for an account to be eligible. While it's another loop to jump through I'd definitely say it's worth it for the extra discount here - especially since membership is completely free.

Sony WH-1000XM5 new record-low price

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £379 now £194 at John Lewis If you've been eying up the Sony WH-1000XM5 but have been put off by the admittedly high price tag, then today's your lucky day. These premium headphones have just hit a new record-low price in the UK thanks to an upfront discount and handy coupon at John Lewis. The code in question is MYJLAUDIO15 - but note that you'll need to sign up for a free 'My John Lewis' account to be eligible for a discount.

With a slick new, understated design, peerless noise cancellation performance, and superb sound, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are an easy recommendation at this incredible price. Our Sony WH-1000XM5 review is well worth a look if you're interested in seeing why we gave these peerless premium cans a full five stars out of five. In short, they feature class-leading noise cancellation, comfort, and a new minimalist design that's definitely a step up from the previous iteration.

We usually recommend the older Mark 4 variant on our best wireless headphones guide since they perform nearly as well for a lower price. Right now, however, it's easy to recommend the later model since it's barely £4 more than the Mark 4 on Amazon currently. In my books, you might as well spend the four quid and get the more modern-looking headphones here - at a price that's lower than Black Friday, no less.