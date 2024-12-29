I keep coming back to the Beats Studio Pro and they’re half-price at Amazon

While there’s not long left in the year, there are still some good headphone deals around. That includes a deal on the headphones I keep returning to at Amazon, where you can buy the Beats Studio Pro for $169.99 (was $349.99) – an over 50% discount off the regular price.

I’ve used the Beats Studio Pro extensively and they ooze style even if they’re not quite the best headphones for audio quality. If you want some good-looking cans that are simple to use (and store), the Beats Studio Pro will keep you happy. As is always the way with Beats, they pair up well with all Apple devices, too, which is always a good bonus.

Today’s best Beats deal

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro has all you could need from headphones in this price range. There’s the Beats custom acoustic platform which delivers great bass and immersive sound. Lossless audio is possible via USB-C while Bluetooth offers one-touch pairing with Apple devices. Active noise cancellation is good and there’s personalized spatial audio so it keeps you hooked. Up to 40 hours of battery life is pretty good too given the performance involved.

In my Beats Studio Pro review, you’ll see how conflicted I am. They aren’t the best headphones around because of those little details like lack of wear detection and multipoint support for iOS. However, I find myself reaching for them more often than you’d think. They look great and they fit around my neck well when I don’t want to wear them.

They also have that magic you’d expect of Beats where they simply just work very well, giving you good sound without needing to do much. At full price, they’re harder to offer when lacking some key tricks but when on sale, it’s a much easier recommendation to make. The ANC might not rival the best noise-cancelling headphones but neither does the price.

Instead, you’re gaining some of the best Beats headphones around with a sleek design, USB-C lossless audio, and strong overall audio performance. I remain a big fan and would confidently buy these at their lower price.

There are other Beats headphone deals if you’d prefer while there are lots of Sony WH-1000XM4 deals aka my all-time favorite headphones. For something Apple flavored, there are lots of AirPods deals still too.