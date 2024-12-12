Headphones for Christmas? Bells yes! Take up to 35% off premium Sony, Bose and Sonos cans in these seasonal deals

Black Friday is well in the rearview mirror, and Boxing Day sales are still a few weeks off – but these three headphones deals might be the best of 2024.

On Amazon and The Good Guys, we're seeing all-time low prices on two of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and a stellar price on what we think are the best headphones for most people. On Amazon, you can grab the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for just AU$420 – down from AU$649 – while the Sony WH-1000XM4s are down once again to AU$324 from AU$439. Meanwhile, The Good Guys is offering the lowest price we've seen on the Sonos Ace headphones – down to just AU$466.

You can't go wrong with any pair in this trio – so whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved-one this Christmas, you can rest assured that these three are the best of the best. How do we know? Consider the fact that between the TechRadar Australia team, we own all three, and each of us has an argument for why one is better than the other (we’re a pleasant bunch, really). We agree on one thing, though – grabbing any of them at these prices is a smart purchase.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was AU$649 now AU$420 at Amazon Save AU$229 It was only their steep RRP that held them back from staking a claim as our #1 headphones, and at this price we're not sure there's anything better. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review, we said they were "simply the best" – offering electrifying sound and class-leading noise cancellation. When you add great smart features, effective spatial audio no matter the source device and even a premium, foldable design, you can see why we like them so much. These cans' 24-hour battery life doesn't quite match up to competitors, but that's a nitpick at AU$649 – not when saving more than AU$229. A discount code on Amazon brought them down to AU$378, but if you missed out, this deal is very much worth grabbing.

Sonos Ace headphones: was AU$549 now AU$466 at The Good Guys Save AU$83 The Sonos Ace launch price was actually AU$699, so we were happy to see the permanent price drop to AU$549. This extra AU$83 discount is just (delicious) icing on the cake. The lowest price we've seen, depending on what's important to you these headphones might the best of the bunch. Let's be clear – the Sonos Ace are excellent for playing music, but they are admittedly outperformed by both the Bose pair and above and the Sony pair below for outright musicality. Where they excel is in watching movies, and in that sphere they are unmatched. thanks to fantastic Dolby Atmos movie sound, hi-res wired and wireless support, and Sonos soundbar connectivity. There's not been a day that our Aussie headphone writer hasn't worn them – and we think they're the best-looking headphones on the market.

The biggest factor in your decision, as it is with most deals, is going to be your budget. For most people, the more affordable Sony WH-1000XM4 will be more attractive, and for good reason. We thought they were a must-have during Prime Day when they dropped to AU$321, and the AU$3 price difference here hasn't changed our mind. They're comfortable, stylish, will block out the noise of your daily commute and offer a fantastic audio experience no matter what you're listening to.

However, if you can swing the extra cost, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra's are the best headphones on the market. We've been waiting for them to drop under AU$400, which would make them an instant buy, but the AU$378 Amazon deal was only around for a few minutes.

Their active noise cancellation is so good that the we seriously considered making them our #1 headphones despite their regular price-tag that makes them unattainable for the casual listener.

New to the QC Ultra Headphones over their predecessor is Immersive Audio, which is Bose's take on Apple's Spatial Audio or Sony's 360 Degree Reality Audio – but without discriminating by audio source. The idea is no matter what you're listening to, or whatever you're listening to it on, you'll be treated to an expanded soundstage. It will be personal preference as to what you want to use it with, but it certainly works well in these cans.

Meanwhile, even with this all-time low price, the Sonos Ace struggles to go toe-to-toe with the other headphones on offer. They're the most expensive by a long way, but their sound quality is only very good – not excellent. The noise cancellation is also weaker than the Bose Ultra's. However, if you find yourself attracted by their sleek and stylish design, we don't blame you. Sonos Ace are a fantastic pair of headphones – especially if movies are your priority – and they're worth serious consideration.