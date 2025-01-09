Creative's Ace Mimi earbuds cost the same as AirPods 4, but may well be the better buy

xMEMS dual drivers and Mimi sound personalization

ANC with Ambient Mode

$129.99 / £109.99 / around AU$218

Creative Technology has teamed up with sound personalization experts Mimi for a new version of its xMEMS dual-driver earbuds. The new Aurvana Ace Mimi deliver LDAC hi-res audio with Mimi's sound personalization profiling for what Creative says is "unparalleled clarity".

The promise here isn't just better audio, but safer audio too: by tuning the audio in such a way that you hear things better, Creative reckons you'll be less likely to turn your buds up to hearing-threatening volumes. And with ANC featuring an ambient mode, you should still be able to hear as much or as little as you want of the outside world too.

The new Aurvana Ace Mimi use sound personalization to tune your audio experience. (Image credit: Creative Technology)

Creative Aurvana Ace Mimi: key features, pricing and availability

Like their stablemates the Aurvana Ace 2, the Ace Mimi use solid-state drivers from tech makers xMEMS. The tech promises much more compact drivers without compromising on sound quality, and while we weren't entirely convinced by the Ace 2 (you won't find them in our best earbuds roundups on account of the ANC issues we experienced during testing) we couldn't fault their sound quality. Simply put, they sounded much better than similarly priced rivals, and we'd expect the same here.

The Aurvana Ace Mimi deliver up to 28 hours of playtime with ANC off, and they have Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio, low latency mode and Auracast support. There are six mics for clear comms during calls, and the aforementioned hearing personalization involves nothing more than a quick hearing test to tune the sound for your specific hearing.

The Aurvana Ace Mimi are available now with a recommended price of $129.99 / £109.99 / €129.99 (about AU$218). That puts them right up against the standard AirPods 4, which lack ANC. An interesting comparison, I think you'll agree…

You might also like