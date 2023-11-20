Bose's best headphones got the Black Friday deal I wanted, so I had to buy them

Bose recently launched its most elite headphones to date, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, and despite being new they've picked up a Black Friday discount already in the US and UK. In the US, you can get them for $379 at Amazon down from $429. In the UK, you can get them for £399 at Amazon down from £449. Okay, a $50/£50 discount may not rank among the best Black Friday deals of 2023 in terms of saving, but it was exactly what I was waiting for.

I wrote recently about how the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are worth every penny of their admittedly high price and that I was absolutely prepared to pay it. But given that the other new pair of Bose over-ear headphones had already seen a price cut (see our Black Friday Bose deals guide for info on that), I was holding out for some kind of little discount to sweeten my purchase. And here it is.

Today's US Black Friday Bose Ultra Headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

These headphones sound just incredible, delivering Bose's best-ever detail, balance and expansiveness – and they have the strongly noise cancellation we've ever heard too. They also deliver other features, such as spatial audio, app customization, multi-point connectivity and more. They're expensive, but they're worth it – and they were only released in October, so any discount this soon is nice.

Today's UK Black Friday Bose Ultra Headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449 now £399 at Amazon

These headphones offer simply fantastic sound, cramming in more detail, dynamic range and energy than we've ever heard from Bose, along with the company's best-ever noise cancellation. They're high-priced, but they feel and sound premium, and come with great extra features, including spatial audio. They only came out in October, so while this isn't a huge discount, any price cut is good!

I've already bought and received my pair of Bose Ultra Headphones from this deal. I've just been so impressed with their noise blocking, and I've had so much fun listening to them, that I knew we'd need a pair in my house for some long-haul work flights coming up. I already have noise-cancelling headphones at home, but nothing on quite this level for blocking outside sound.

But longer-term, it's the sound quality that will keep me coming back to these. They're so much more enjoyable to listen to than any other wireless headphones I have access to – treble pops so deftly out of the mix, the mid-range is full and realistic for vocals, and their well of bass is deeper than the Mariana Trench.

They priced above most of the best headphones, but in comparison even to other premium headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5, you can hear why you've spend more immediately. This might not be a big price cut in the grand scheme, but it's the Black Friday headphones deal I most wanted to see, and it's the one that crowbarred my credit card from my wallet.

Mose US Black Friday headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 18% off, equalling their lowest ever seen price! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer – at their lowest-seen price.

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149.99 now $98 at Amazon

These are great-sounding, comfortable, long-lasting, noise-cancelling headphones for the price – and this 35%-off saving is the cheapest they've ever been! In our review, we loved the detail and balance of the audio, and though it feels a little restrained compared to higher-end headphones, that's no problem considering the price. You won't find better quality under $100, in our experience.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169.99 at Amazon

This massive saving makes Beats' newest, July 2023 over-ears a whopping 51% cheaper than they were at launch – a return to their lowest-seen price during Amazon's Prime Day event. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use and the sound is good, (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review) so if the lack of multipoint and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a solid deal.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $270 at Amazon

Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are excellent – just see our five-star review of the product to see why. Now, for a whopping $109 off, you can get excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level. At this 29% off price, they're exceptionally tempting – although they've very briefly dropped to $245 in September on Amazon so, you never know…

More UK Black Friday headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £197.99 at Amazon

This is their lowest price yet – which dropped on November 16! Let's face it, out of all the new headphones available today, these are an excellent set of wireless cans – and although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case…

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 now £279 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £100 off, aka a return to their lowest ever seen price! (Clarity? Of course. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer.