Best Black Friday Bose deals: headphones, soundbars and more

Today's best Bose Black Friday deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Weighing in at just 238g and able to fold in on themselves (unlike some of the competition), the QC 45 are a compelling proposition for the frequent flyer. A solid competitor to the likes of Sony when it comes to comfort, stability, noise cancellation and durability – and look at that discount! While we've seen them dip to $279 recently, this price equals the cheapest they've ever been! If you want ANC from the company that invented it, here you go – and our in-depth review (opens in new tab) is the place to go if you want more info before clicking 'buy now'.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort true wireless earbuds: was $199 now $179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Fancy $20 off these true wireless earbuds? Bose’s QuietComfort range is famed for its active noise cancellation tech, here crammed into highly portable earbuds with great effect – just consult our review (opens in new tab) for the full skinny on just how good they are. The 18-hour battery life isn’t market-leading, but that’s the cost of fitting ANC into in-ear models – and Bose’s superb clarity of sound should make up for it, even if this $20 price cut isn’t the biggest headphones deal out there. OK, they've recently been superseded by the new QuietComfort Earbuds 2, but they remain a top buy.

(opens in new tab) Bose Frames Soprano audio sunglasses: was $249 now $124.50 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Why wear boring old headphones when these Bose sunglasses will do the job – especially when they're 50% off?! Joining the ranks of audio-capable smart glasses, the Bose Frames Soprano offer open-air sound through slim built-in speakers, for up to 5.5 hours of use, alongside a microphone array for calls, wireless Bluetooth capability, and anti-glare, UV-protective lenses. Now half price at Best Buy!

(opens in new tab) Bose Smart Soundbar 900: was $899.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Dolby Atmos (thanks to six full-range transducers, including two Bose custom-engineered upfiring dipole speakers, a center tweeter and speaker arrays connected to Bose's proprietary PhaseGuide technology) plus voice assistance inbuilt plus Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect... it's a lot, isn't it? Plus you can select between an HDMI eARC connection or optical audio connection (both cables provided) and this equals its lowest ever-seen price – and it's also live at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Today's best Bose Black Friday deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £249.95 now £139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

And they're back to their lowest-seen price! Bose has long been the king of noise cancellation and the company's earbuds are no exception. In our extensive review, we said of these true wireless earbuds: "Noise cancellation in the true wireless market just got serious" and we stand by that statement. Yes, there's a newer, svelter set of Bose earbuds on the block now (the QuietComfort Earbuds 2) and they are also excellent – but they're a lot more expensive…

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones: was £320 now £259.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bose’s QuietComfort range has been a byword for quality noise canceling audio hardware for years now, so you won’t want to sleep on this discount over at Amazon, especially on such a new model. We're surprised to see this much off them! You can expect brilliant audio quality, 24 hours battery life, and quick boost feature that offers 3 hours of use after just 15 minutes of charging. The price cut is only on the Triple Black model, rather than the White Smoke and Midnight Blue colors, mind.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 Luxe Silver headphones: was £350 now £250 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

These premium Bose headphones offer quality sound in a sleek, wireless package, and are fitted out with active noise cancellation to help drown out background sound. The battery life caps out at 20 hours, but for a long-haul flight or couple of days in a busy office, the Bose 700 should absolutely deliver. This Luxe Silver edition is a little more eye-catching than the base model, but even cheaper – going for just £250 over at AO.com.

(opens in new tab) Bose Solo 5 soundbar: was £239 now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This super-small soundbar is great for TVs from 24 inches to 43 inches. You don't get giant Dolby Atmos sound here – it's all about the simplicity: it just promises clearer, richer sound for small TVs. It connects over optical digital or 3.5mm jack, which all TVs have. It's been slightly cheaper than this in the past, but not for the past 12 months. You can find cheaper soundbars, but not with the pedigree and reliability of Bose.

Should you wait for a Bose Black Friday deal?

Will bigger Bose Black Friday (or, whisper it, Cyber Monday) deals land this year? Hard to say – and we think unlikely since so many have gone live now, a few days before the event proper. And you don't need to just take our word for it – it's backed up by data from Adobe (opens in new tab), which shows that electronics were most heavily discounted last year after the first week in November.

However, considering there are still some supply chain issues affecting tech products, we can't guarantee that a few tasty Bose Black Friday 2022 deals won't land later. As always though, if you're in a hurry to buy yourself a new set of noise-cancelling earbuds, wireless over-ears or a soundbar or speaker and are happy with a discount you see, we recommend you snap it up.

