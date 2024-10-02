Bose QuietComfort Ultra plummet to an all-time low of AU$449.10, with four colours to choose from

We had to check our calendar today to confirm it wasn't October 8 – the start of the second Prime Day of 2024 – because Amazon has slashed the price of the stunning Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones to their absolute lowest ever Australian price of AU$449.10, a total saving of AU$199.90.

The list price on Amazon for Bose's excellent set of noise-cancelling cans is currently AU$499, but an extra 10% saving coupon is currently live, returning an extra AU$49.90 to your back pocket.

In addition to the features mentioned above, the headline feature of the Bose QC Ultra Headphones is Immersive Audio. This applies a spatial audio effect to any song, not just those available in Dolby Atmos or Sony 360 Reality Audio, depending on your music streaming service of choice.

What's more, the nearly AU$200 saving applies to four different colours. Not only does the selection include the stalwart Black and White Smoke, but Sand Stone – a sort of dusty pink with rose gold accents – and the 60th Anniversary Diamond Collection are also up for grabs. This latter colour was only recently launched in celebration of Bose's 60th birthday and appears to be a white-ish gold with silver accents from the images.

We don't know if this all-time low price will drop any further come Prime Day itself, so if it looks good to you, we suggest you grab a pair toot sweet.