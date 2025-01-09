Beware of confusing naming strategies with JLab's new headphones, but the perks look good

Epic Lux Lab Edition: adaptive ANC and wireless charging

Go Lux ANC: noise cancelling and spatial audio

£199 / £49; early orders get a discount

Names are important: just ask Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, who you probably wouldn't know if she hadn't called herself Chappell Roan. And they're not just important for pop stars, but for products too. A sensible naming strategy makes it easy to pick the perfect product for your particular preferences. And a silly one just gives you a headache, which is what JLab has done to us.

JLab is showing off some fun new headphones at CES, but the names appear to have been chosen from a hat – and not a good hat. A confusing hat.

First up, there's the JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition – try saying that three times in a row. You might be thinking 'Wait, I know those', like we initially did, but no, they are not the same as the JLab Epic Lab Edition or the JLab JBuds Lux (which are called buds even though they're over-ears).

And the second new launch is the JLab Go Lux ANC, whose name is very like the JLab Go Pop ANC that they emphatically don't resemble because the Go Lux ANC are actually on-ears (Go Pop ANC are earbuds).

Titular tomfoolery aside, the new headphones promise a typically JLab combination of low price and impressive spec. Here's what each pair provides.

The Epic Lux Lab Edition delivers LDAC and AAC support, multipoint and JLab's own LabShare wireless sharing (Image credit: JLab)

JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition and Go Lux ANC: key features and pricing

The Epic Lux Lab Edition are adaptive ANC over-ears with 32mm dynamic drivers, LDAC and AAC support, Bluetooth with Multipoint and JLab's own LabShare wireless sharing. A wireless charging dock is included. There's a four-mic array with noise reduction for clearer calls and a recommended retail price of £199 – although at the moment the UK site is offering pre-orders for £166. Shipping is expected to begin in mid-February 2025.

The Go Lux ANC headphones are also over-ears. The drivers here are 40mm with spatial audio support, active ANC, LabShare and Bluetooth Multipoint.

Once again there are early bird discounts: the RRP is £49.99 but the JLab website is currently offering pre-orders for £42. The Go Lux ANC are expected to ship later this month, January 2025. We don't currently have any US or Australian pricing, but that would make prices start at around $60 or AU$97. Not bad, eh?