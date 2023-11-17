The Sonos Roam just hit a record low price this Black Friday – it's our favorite Bluetooth speaker

Sonos has launched its very own Black Friday sale starting November 17, and these Sonos Black Friday deals will be available until Cyber Monday, November 27. You can score yourself a 25% saving on select speakers from its website, where we've found some record-low prices.

Among the savings on offer, the biggest eye-catching deal I've spotted is for the Sonos Roam, which we rate as the best Bluetooth speaker for most people. The same deal is available on the Sonos site in both the US and UK, slashing the Roam in the US to $134 from $179, and in the UK to £134 from £179 in the UK. That represents a $/£45 saving, which is the joint cheapest its ever been – it fell to the same price earlier this year.

Sonos Roam: was $179 now $134 at Sonos

When Sonos makes a truly portable speaker that not only plays nice with your multi-room audio setup but also brings Bluetooth the party, you know you're onto a winner. And although it might have seemed a little steep at its regular MSRP, this money is far more palatable – and it's never been as cheap as this to date. Clarity? Of course: earlier this year, Sonos dropped it briefly to $134, so you're matching its lowest price as long as you buy between November 17 and 27.

Sonos Roam: was £179 now £134 at Sonos

The same great saving for the best Bluetooth speaker we've ever tested is also available for those in the UK, straight from Sonos' own website. You can also find the same deals available at retailers like Amazon and Argos. To help with this decision, don't forget you're getting a powerful sound, rugged design, excellent connectivity feature and smart home control with other Sonos speakers.

The Sonos Roam has remained our top pick for a portable speaker for two years now. When it launched in 2021, it was quickly voted as the best Bluetooth speaker at the TechRadar Choice Awards, which it won for a second year in a row in 2022.

It has a lot of features going for it, including excellent connectivity, offering both Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi – as well as automatic switching between the two – access to Google Assistant and Alexa (only through Wi-Fi though), and a top control app.

Another great unique feature to Sonos is that you can switch between playing audio on other speakers from the brand, allowing you to go from listening to music in your home to the garden effortlessly – and the Roam is the perfect portable companion to take advantage of this.

Aside from its feature-rich specs, and waterproof and dustproof ruggedness, you're also getting a powerful audio performance. Don't let its small size fool you, the Roam delivers big sound and surprisingly powerful bass. While you're not getting big room-filling audio like you would from the Move, it's still impressive.

Its only down side? For us, we've always thought it was fairly pricey at $179 / £179. While it's still one of Sonos' cheapest speakers, it only gets discounted a couple of times per year, which is why this sale is a great time to pick it up for a new low price.

Sonos Move: was $399 now $299 at Sonos

This is the cheapest price we've seen for Sonos' portable speaker, which has now been replaced by a new version (the Sonos Move 2), which costs $449. But if you want big sound that you can carry around to use on Bluetooth that also works as a standard Sonos home multi-room speaker, this does it all. You won't find this new attractive low price available on other retailer's sites in the US though so be quick.

Sonos Roam SL: was £159 now £119 at Sonos

As the One SL is to the One, Roam SL is to the Roam: the same solution (ie a portable Bluetooth and wi-fi enabled speaker) but no mics and thus no built-in voice assistant support, although it'll tag along if you've got voice control elsewhere in your Sonos setup. And this £40 saving is a huge discount; equalling its lowest-seen price during last year's Black Friday extravaganza. Remember to get your buying done between November 17 – 27 though.

