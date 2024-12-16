The Sonos Roam 2 is our pick for the best speaker and it's now at a record-low price

We don't often see the overall winner of our best Bluetooth speakers guide discounted to its cheapest price ever. So, as soon as I saw this price drop, I just had to let you know. Head on over to Amazon where you can bag the Sonos Roam 2 for $139 (was $179).

The Sonos Roam 2 is a portable speaker with a sleek, minimalist design that provides rich and powerful audio and boasts excellent connectivity features. If that wasn't enough, it's also waterproof, so you can take it wherever you want. This really is the complete package and at a great low price following this discount.

Today’s best Sonos Roam 2 deal

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 at Amazon The Roam 2 has dropped to its record-low price again. Sonos has an enviable reputation in the industry as a manufacturer of some amazing-sounding speakers. The precision-engineered drivers are fantastic at delivering outstanding clarity and bass, while Amazon Alexa support makes it wonderfully easy to operate. This complete package, which we think is the best speaker you can buy right now, is under $140.

In our Sonos Roam 2 review, we said that the Sonos Roam 2 delivers "excellent sound that punches far above the sheer size". Its ability to produce decent audio across the frequency range makes it a good choice for listening to a broad array of genres and artists.

We love how easy it is to use thanks to the Bluetooth button streamlining setup. It’s also very minimalist, although that does mean it isn’t the loudest outdoor speaker.

Still, the Sonos Roam 2 is riding high in our look at the best Bluetooth speakers because it looks and sounds great. Its predecessor features among the best wireless speakers and this one builds upon that, so it’s an easy purchase to make. You won’t be disappointed by the Sonos Roam 2.

If you'd like to explore alternative options, then we recommend checking out all our audio deals for the latest price drops. For those who want a speaker to complement their TV, one of the best soundbars would be a better bet.