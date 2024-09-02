Sonos' cheapest speaker and soundbar hit record-low Labor Day prices you don't want to miss

The Sonos Roam 2 was only recently released, but it's already got a great deal among today's Labor Days sales – you can get the Sonos Roam 2 for just $143 at Amazon (down from $179), and it's seriously good value at that price.

But also, the Sonos Ray soundbar is down to just $179 at Amazon (instead of $279), and that's also an excellent deal for a great-sounding compact soundbar. I use a Sonos Ray at home with the TV in my office, and it's great upgrade over the built-in sound of any TV.

We rate the Sonos Roam 2 as the best Bluetooth speaker overall, and I can personally attest to the Sonos Ray delivering really well-balanced, clear and full sound – these are record-low prices for both of Sonos' cheapest speakers.

Today's best budget Sonos deals

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $143 at Amazon

This is the first discount for Sonos' newest speaker, and 20% off is not to be ignored. You get great sound quality, and Bluetooth connectivity for outdoors use or full Sonos Wi-Fi control when at home. This second-gen version has upgraded sound and now a Bluetooth pairing button to make it easier to pair on the go. Not exactly a revolution, but it's an improvement over the original!

Sonos Ray: was $279 now $179 at Amazon

The Sonos Ray soundbar delivers rich and full stereo sound in a small box, and works great as a Sonos multi-room music speaker as well as a TV sound upgrade. It connects to your TV over optical, leaving your HDMI ports free for other uses, and is easy to set up. This is the cheapest it's ever been – it had only fallen to $225 previously.

You can read our full Sonos Roam 2 review for more about why we rated that speaker so highly, but the gist of it is that it "delivers rich and clear sound reproduction that shows off every element of a track, and it's very intuitive to use the speaker over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi."

It's easy, it sounds great, and that Wi-Fi connectivity at home is really nice to have, especially since it can charge from a wireless charger, so you can leave it on a charging pad most of the time while using it like a regular Wi-Fi speaker, and then just grab it and go.

The Sonos Ray, meanwhile, provides a serious sound upgrade compared to the built-in speakers of just about any TV, and it's small enough to be ideal for anything 32 inches and up. It's surprisingly full when it comes to bass, but it really improves speech clarity and the overall scale of the sound as well. It connects over an optical cable, which effectively every TV has a socket for, and Sonos' easy setup process makes it work with your existing remote. Read our full Sonos Ray review for more about it!