My favorite outdoor Bluetooth speaker is its lowest price ever this Black Friday

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

The Ultimate outdoor speaker

The Ultimate Ears Everboom is my favorite outdoor speaker for several reasons. Firstly (and most importantly) its bombastic audio performance is perfect for the outdoors. Whether its a party by the pool, a camping trip in the wilderness, or a top of the mountain break on your ski excursion the Everboom will do well by you.

Then there’s its design. With an IP67 dust and waterproofness rating and decent drop resistance it’s fairly durable, and at the same time it’s fairly portable. At 960g it’s not too heavy to carry around and with its handy carabiner clip you can easily attach it to a bag or belt loop to make transporting it a breeze.

Best of all this speaker floats, so if it does take a dip in a pool / a lake/ the sea you can easily retrieve it well-before any damage can occur – just make sure to give it a rinse after so chlorine or salt doesn’t cause any issues.

The Wonderboom 4 is solid tool – as you’ll see from our four-and-a-half star Wonderboom 4 review – but over the summer, and still plenty the rest of the year the Everboom has been a super reliable speaker for me both indoors and outdoors with a booming sound a smaller speaker can’t quite compete with.

