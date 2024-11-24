My favorite outdoor Bluetooth speaker is its lowest price ever this Black Friday
Save 20% on the Ultimate Ears Everboom
Ultimate Ears makes Bluetooth speakers that are both impressive sonically and durable – they can even survive a dip in the pool with superb IP67 waterproofness ratings. What’s more, right now my favorite of its latest releases is on sale as part of this year’s Black Friday deals.
The Ultimate Ears Everboom is $50-off at Amazon (now $199.99) while the more budget-friendly Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 is $21.03-off at Amazon (now $78.96) if you’re content with the black model – the other colors at still $20 if you prefer them.
The Everboom delivers a more emphatic 360-degree sound in a bulkier yet still portable package, while the Wonderboom 4 is ideal for people looking to optimize portability or who are on a budget.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for the bets deals in your region).
Today's best Ultimate Ears deals
This is the lowest-ever price the Everboom from Ultimate Ears has ever been, and it's an excellent outdoor Bluetooth speaker that deserves your attention this Black Friday.
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 is a more budget-friendly choice that boasts decent sound and a durable, portable, waterproof design. It has been cheaper before ($69.99 back in late September) but $78.96 isn't half bad this Black Friday.
The Ultimate outdoor speaker
The Ultimate Ears Everboom is my favorite outdoor speaker for several reasons. Firstly (and most importantly) its bombastic audio performance is perfect for the outdoors. Whether its a party by the pool, a camping trip in the wilderness, or a top of the mountain break on your ski excursion the Everboom will do well by you.
Then there’s its design. With an IP67 dust and waterproofness rating and decent drop resistance it’s fairly durable, and at the same time it’s fairly portable. At 960g it’s not too heavy to carry around and with its handy carabiner clip you can easily attach it to a bag or belt loop to make transporting it a breeze.
Best of all this speaker floats, so if it does take a dip in a pool / a lake/ the sea you can easily retrieve it well-before any damage can occur – just make sure to give it a rinse after so chlorine or salt doesn’t cause any issues.
The Wonderboom 4 is solid tool – as you’ll see from our four-and-a-half star Wonderboom 4 review – but over the summer, and still plenty the rest of the year the Everboom has been a super reliable speaker for me both indoors and outdoors with a booming sound a smaller speaker can’t quite compete with.
