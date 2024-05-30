Huge Sonos sale at Amazon – 5 record-low prices on top-rated speakers and soundbars

We're huge fans of Sonos speakers and soundbars here at TechRadar, with many models featured highly in our guides to the best soundbars and the best wireless speakers. And, now there's a great opportunity to pick up several of these top picks for record-low prices in the latest Sonos sale at Amazon.

The best deal of the bunch is the Sonos Era 100 for $199 (was $249) – that's the lowest price yet for one of the manufacturer's newest Bluetooth speakers. It's a significant upgrade over the previous version, with improved audio quality, stronger bass, easy-to-use voice controls, and better connectivity options. Our only issue was the price, but now it's $50 cheaper it's a much better value-for-money option.

If you're looking for a soundbar to pair with your TV then this Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for $399 (was $499) is another good deal in the Amazon sale. Again, it's another historic low we've seen only once before, so it's a rare chance to grab a powerful and compact soundbar at a mid-range price.

Check out more on these deals and our other recommended speaker and soundbar deals from the Sonos sale at Amazon below.

Today's 5 best Sonos deals at Amazon

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

This updated Sonos Era 100 recently knocked the classic Sonos One off the top spot to become our favorite wireless speaker. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this new record-low makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

Sonos Era 300: was $449 now $359 at Amazon

This is the first proper discount on the imposing Sonos Era 300 speaker – and a considerable one too. It's the company's first speaker to support wide and expansive full-room audio through Dolby Atmos, which is only necessary for the most enthusiastic audiophiles. Still, it offers an impressive soundscape, as we found in our Sonos Era 300 review, so it's worth the investment at this deal price if that's you. However, most will be happy with the cheaper and greater value Era 100 above.

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $336 at Amazon

If portability is an important aspect of your speaker then Amazon also has the Sonos Move 2 down to a record-low price in the latest sale. We awarded this four stars in our Sonos Move 2 review, praising the energic sound and punchy bass. Even though it's designed to be taken on the go, it is quite bulky so not easy to slip into a bag or backpack like most portable speakers, but it trumps those cheaper and smaller options when it comes to sound quality and battery life.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is a few years old but this discount drops it back to a record-low price. For the money, you get a compact and stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem and Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review so it's a good choice if you need one for multiple uses.

Sonos Arc: was $899 now $719 at Amazon

This is only the second time we've seen the excellent Sonos Arc down to this price at Amazon. It's a sensational five-star soundbar according to our Sonos Arc review with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, and Dolby Digital Plus for immersive and precise sound. At almost $200 off, now's the time to buy this premium soundbar if you want a high-quality audio performance without the need for extra speakers or a subwoofer.

Amazon hasn't made it clear how long these Sonos deals will be available so we wouldn't wait around if you've got an eye on any of them – especially that great low price for the Era 100.

We do have the 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day coming up in over a month so there's a small chance these offers could be bested in a matter of weeks. It's more likely, however, that these same deals will be repeated and the bigger discounts will be saved for Black Friday in November.

You can also browse the latest Sonos promo codes for more ways to save on the manufacturer's top speakers and soundbars.