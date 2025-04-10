This Sony turntable deal is the perfect beginner spinner for Record Story Day 2025 – it's automatic and has Bluetooth

It's Record Store Day 2025 this weekend, and while not all releases are vinyl-only, many of the most anticipated ones are – and that means you need something good to play them on. So credit to Amazon, which is currently offering a solid deal on the excellent Sony PS-LX310BT: it's now just £199, down from £239, at Amazon UK.

This isn't quite the biggest discount we've seen on this turntable, but it's close: Amazon previously took the price down a further £10 late last year. But £40 off is £40 more to spend on records. And you won't need to shell out for a separate phono stage either, because the Sony has one built-in, as well as automatic operation and Bluetooth – it's perfect for beginners, as a result.

TechRadar's Audio Editor Becky Scarrott has tested this record player extensively and rates it as essentially the best you can get for the price, and one of my best friends owns it, so I've heard it through some pretty sweet speakers.

It's a typically solid Sony with excellent sound quality both through speakers and through the best Bluetooth headphones. And because it's automatic there's none of that scratch-fear you get if you're new to vinyl or returning to it after years away.

Today's best Sony PS-LX310BT deal

was £239 now £199 at Amazon Sony PS-LX310BT: was £239 now £199 at Amazon

This Sony has been around for a few years now and continues to be an excellent affordable option thanks to its integrated phono stage, automatic operation, and Bluetooth streaming. It got five star reviews when it first launched in 2019 and it's one of the turntables I recommend to people who want to get into vinyl, or who are coming back to it because it's more fun than streaming.

The big advantage of a turntable like this one is that it's completely fuss-free: simply plug it into an amp or connect your Bluetooth headphones or one of the best Bluetooth speakers and you're up and running.

It's an excellent all-rounder, and its simplicity is one of its strengths: you don't need to spend much time setting it up, tweaking it or adjusting things. Although if that's your idea of a good time, check out our guide to the best turntables – with options from budget to bank balance busters, there's a turntable to suit every music fan.