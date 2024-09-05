Listen up: these highly-rated and super-comfy Soundcore headphones are only £29.99 at Amazon right now

There are lots of expensive options on the market among the best over-ear headphones, many of which we’ve reviewed and loved, but sometimes we just want something cheap and cheerful, whether that be due to budget restrictions or wanting a cheaper pair that we feel comfortable throwing in our bags as we go about our day.

If you happen to be on the lookout for a low-cost pair of headphones that’ll still manage to deliver a good listening experience then you’ll be pleased to know that you can purchase the Soundcore Q20 headphones at Amazon for £29.99 (was £49.99).

These headphones were never a wallet-whacker in the first place, so it’s fantastic that there’s an additional 40% discount on the table bringing the cost down by £20.

Soundcore Q20: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

We couldn't help but score these headphones four stars in our review thanks to their decent battery life and comfortable memory foam ear cups. Admittedly the sound quality and ANC isn't great, but it's perfectly fine if you're not expecting the world on a dime. Considering these headphones are already on the cheap side, and they've now got a further £20 off, you're unlikely to be disappointed with this purchase.

The Soundcore Q20s are a really budget-friendly option, and we rated them a commendable four stars when we reviewed them . They offer basic active noise cancelling, memory foam ear cups, and up to 60 hours of listening time, meaning they’d make the perfect travel companion. Naturally, the sound quality and ANC on offer are nothing to get excited about, but they still deliver an enjoyable listening experience.

If you’re thinking that these headphones aren’t quite right for you, then we’ve still got you covered. We’ve collated a whole selection of the best over-ear headphones , or alternatively, we’ve lined up our pick of the best headphones for all budgets and the best travel headphones if you haven’t got your heart set on just the over-ear variety.