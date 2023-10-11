My top 6 Beats headphone deals this Prime Day, with some record low prices

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up a bargain on a pair of headphones and there are some great savings currently available on the best Beats headphones.

Most surprisingly, there are already discounts available for the two newest Beats models the new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones and the Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds – though the Beats Studio Buds Plus deal is only available in the UK and the Beats Studio Pro deal is only available in the US.

Beats headphones deals in the US

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $89.95 at Amazon

This is the lowest price ever for these Beats buds, which have been available for $99 a few times before, but not below with this 40% saving. You get AirPods-like features when used with Apple gear, but also loads of features for Android, too. They sound good and the noise cancellation is solid for the price, as we said in our Beats Studio Buds review.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $179 at Amazon

These only just got released, so a 49% discount is absolutely massive. As with all Beats headphones, they look beautiful, and come with great smart features for both Apple devices and Android. In our review, we praised they sound quality and the ease of use of their extra features.

Beats Solo3: was $199.95 now $99 at Amazon

To be clear, this isn't the cheapest we've ever found these over-ears as they have been know to hit as low as $79 but only once before in December 2022. Regardless, a 50% saving on the first headphones released under the Apple brand from 2020 isn't to ignored. We said in our Beats Solo3 review that these were expensive for the level of sound quality on offer but at this lowly price, they're worth reconsidering.

Beats headphones deals in the UK

Beats Fit Pro: was £169.99 now £219.99 on Amazon

We are big fans of these headphones as they're great for working out. In fact, we rate them as the best wireless earbuds for sports, giving them four stars in our Beats Fit Pro review. And now that they're selling for 23% off on Amazon, which is just £10 more than their lowest price ever, we think they're an even better buy. They're essentially like the AirPods Pro but adapted to be better suited for sports with an IPX4 waterproof rating.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was £179.99 now £159.99 on Amazon

Despite being released just a few months ago, we're already seeing the new Studio Buds Plus reduced by 11% on Amazon. While that's only a £20 saving, considering that they're new, we're surprised to find them discounted at all. The deal is available for all colorways except for pink, but you'll have to be quick if you want to nab the popular transparent model as we don't think that will last for long.

Beats Studio 3: was £349.95 now £249 on Amazon

Okay, this isn't the cheapest that these over-ears, which we gave four stars in our Beats Studio 3 review, have sold for but a 29% saving is still a deal worth highlighting in our opinion, especially considering that these have fluctuated in price quite dramatically in the past few years since their release in 2017. They boast great wireless connectivity, solid sound quality and top battery life, all wrapped in the iconic Beats headphone design.

The disparity in deals across the pond also extends to models like the Beats Studio Buds, which are discounted by 40% in the US but just 25% in the UK, where you can pick them up for £119.99 on Amazon.

A lot of Beats headphones – particularly its sports range, which we rate among the best running headphones for endurance – offer strong value for money when it comes to sound quality, features and battery life.

More of today's best Prime Day deals

US deals

UK deals