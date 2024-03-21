How to change your AirPods name: the quick way to personalize your AirPods

Being able to change your AirPods name is surprisingly useful, even if it might not seem instantly crucial. By doing so, you can always identify which are your AirPods on the Bluetooth device list, but it also helps matters if you lose your precious earbuds too.

Just on a basic level, it’s fun to name one of the best AirPods something that feels more personal than the generic name they arrive with. Below, we’ll show you how to change your AirPods name on iPhone, as well as look at what to do if you use them with an Android phone.

The process isn’t complicated – in just a couple minutes, you'll have added more personalization to your AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max or any other model.

Steps for how to change your AirPods name on iPhone

Open your AirPods' case

Open Settings > AirPods

> Go to Name > Enter a new name > hit Done

Step by step guide

1. Open Settings and find your AirPods (Image: © Apple) On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app which you can usually find on the home screen. When you’re in Settings, your AirPods will display just beneath the Apple ID details, as long as you open your AirPods case (or have them in your ears already) so that they're connected to your iPhone. This applies to all types of AirPods. Tap the AirPods' current name to enter the AirPod settings.

2. Change the AirPods name (Image: © Apple) Once you’re in the AirPods’ settings, tap Name to change the name to something more memorable or useful. In the AirPods settings, you can change many other features. These vary depending on the type of AirPods you use. Changing the name is the same whether you’re using AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max. Tap the name then enter the new one and tap Done.

How to change your AirPods name FAQs

How do I change the AirPods name on Android? On Android, you can change your AirPods name by going to Settings > Bluetooth then tapping the i icon next to your AirPods. From here, tap on the device name to rename them. It’s possible to change the name on iOS the same way if you prefer, but it’s quicker to use the above method.

Why do I need to change my AirPods name? You don’t strictly need to change your AirPods name. It’s not essential but it can be useful when pairing them to other devices. By changing the name, you can instantly recognize which are your pair. It’s also fun to have a quirkier name than simply ‘My AirPods’.

How to change your AirPods name: Final thoughts

Changing the name of your AirPods is one of the better ways to know which are your AirPods and to, well, put a name to things. That’s particularly handy if you’re trying to find a lost AirPods case but it’s also useful if you’re just trying to pair your earbuds in an area full of Bluetooth devices. If you’ve just invested in some of the best wireless earbuds, why wouldn’t you want to truly stake a claim to them by renaming them to something that feels like you?

