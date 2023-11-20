This Black Friday deal makes the Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds a steal

With the Black Friday deals now in full swing, it’s a great time to buy a pair of wireless earbuds. Case in point, you can grab the Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds for $109 at Nothing, which saves you a cool $40. And in the UK, the Ear (2) has been cut to £99 – down from £129.

Created by Carl Pei the co-founder of OnePlus, Nothing may be better known for its Nothing Phone smartphones, but the new-ish company has also delved into earbuds. And the Nothing Ear (2) are a rather special proposition. They build upon the foundation of the Noting Ear (1), sporting the same transparent design that’s distinct from those of other 'buds, but also bring in a host of new features including the ability to create a personalised listening experience for within the companion app.

Sound quality is also solid. It may not compete with the very best wireless earbuds, such as the AirPods Pro 2 or Sony WF-1000XM4, but you’re still getting a vigorous sound and active noise cancellation from earbuds that already did a lot for their price tag of $149; at $109 they are quite the bargain.

Earbuds Black Friday deal – Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing Ear (2): was $149 now $109 at Nothing

A $40-off saving is a great price for Nothing's striking transparent design, enjoyable (highly personalised) sound and good active noise cancellation, all of which we called out in our review. If want something like AirPods but with their own edge, these are a great buy.

Nothing Ear (2): was £129 now £99 at Nothing

Over in the UK the Nothing Ear (2) can be had for less than £100, which we feel is a bit of a bargain for these earbuds. You get great sound, a nice design and a nifty app to complete the package.

Now I’ve not used the Nothing Ear (2) but I have tried out the Ear (1) and found them to be really rather good for their price. The design, controls and audio quality are all impressive, plus the noise cancellation work well on block out the rattle and hum of London’s Underground. And my esteemed colleague and audio expert Becky Scarrott reports that the Nothing Ear (2) buds are even better – especially when it comes to setting up a personalized sound profile.

So in short, the Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds are well worth checking out. The only caveat is that the battery life if the buds is a bit below par. But that’s easily forgiven for the price, especially when this Black Friday deal is taken into consideration.

If you’re not sold on the Nothing Ear (2) then check out our roundup of the Black Friday earbuds deals and best Black Friday headphones deals, as I’m confident you’ll find a set of headphones or pair of earbuds that sing out to you.

Our advice? Don't wait around on a Black Friday deal if you love it. Take this Nothing deal for example: it's Ear (2) day, gone tomorrow…

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

More wireless earbuds deals in your region

More Black Friday deals (US)

More Black Friday deals (UK)