OK, I don't own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone (or even an Android handset), but I still think this noise-canceling earbuds deal should go straight to the top of the Amazon Prime Day deals pile. So the big day(s) don't officially kick off 'til Tuesday July 16 and Wednesday 17, what of it? At times like these, timings are fluid and subject to change – but the deals are very real.

These particular Samsung Galaxy buds (or, to give them their proper name, Buds) are the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Shortly after their launch in August 2022, I knew Samsung had finally turned a corner. They're quite special. Yes, they've just been superseded by the AirPods-esque Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3, but newer doesn't always mean better – the September 2023 Samsung Galaxy Buds FE couldn't hold a candle to the Buds 2 Pro, after all.

Right now at Amazon, the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are slashed in price to just $100.54, down from a $229 original MSRP, but I've quoted their most recent regular price of $219 in my discount math, because I'm an honest woman. Even then, it's a massive 54% saving – and from my research, this is the equal-cheapest they've ever been (having briefly dropped to this price on June 5 at Amazon).

Need more earbuds on offer? See my dedicated Prime Day headphone deals roundup.

The best Prime Day noise-cancelling earbuds deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $219 now $100.54 at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are beautifully compact and the two-way speaker design provides detailed 24-bit audio. The ANC is seriously good too – to prove it, they earned 4.5 stars in our review. Why not the full five? The battery life was the one fly in the ointment, at only five hours from the buds and up to 18 in the case. It's important to note that they're no longer the newest Buds Pro on the block; the decidedly AirPods-esque Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have just arrived. That said, this 54% saving is unreal, if you just need a second pair…

If you do own a Galaxy phone (and maybe want a second pair for the gym, say), these talented earbuds are a no-brainer for the money. Aside from the compact fit, diddy case, smaller shape, top ANC, voice detection (meaning that when you pipe up vocally, Ambient mode and lower music volume are automatically deployed to make your conversation easier), wearer detection, IPX7 waterproof rating, and customizable on-ear controls, you'll get the Samsung Wearable companion app and home-screen widget.

And that means 360 audio with optional head-tracking – yes, Samsung's answer to Apple's iOS-device-to-AirPods-only Spatial Audio with head-tracking. On top of this, a 2024 software update means you also get real-time translation powers, if you're using a Galaxy S24 series (or even a slightly older Galaxy S23 series) source device.

Elsewhere, the Buds Pro 2 are 15% smaller than Samsung's previous effort and 0.8g lighter per bud (5.5g vs the 6.3g Buds Pro), but more importantly, the design fits your ear simply and without any aggressive (and potentially painful) twist-and-lock methodology. I even list them in my best earbuds for small ears guide, they're that good.

Sound quality? Think punchy bass, impactful and textured mids, and joyous, easily handled highs. You can tweak the EQ for yourself if you'd like, and although the scope for noise cancellation is on, off, or ambient (so you cannot select the level you'd like on a slider, for example), it works easily as well as anything at this price and the extra features for the level are comprehensive.

The only fly in the ointment apart from the simple fact that they're not the newest Pro Buds on the block these days? Battery life, which is a claimed five hours of continuous playtime with ANC on (or eight without it) and up to 18 hours in the cradle. This is acceptable rather than class-leading – but remember, this is budget territory now, and it's perfectly acceptable for the meager fee.

At the time of writing, they are still some of the best noise-canceling earbuds on the market (and that guide proves it). For me, at this price they're unbeatable.