Act fast to get the new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a free $30 gift card

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are just days away from launching and if you want to snag a pair for yourself then I've spotted a great preorder deal at Amazon. How good? Well, for a limited time only, you can get the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $229 with a free $30 Amazon gift card.

The deal means you get a $30 discount off the buds themselves as well as an additional gift card to spend on something else you really want. With this year's second Amazon Prime Day fast approaching on October 8 – 9, it's a great time to have that in your back pocket when shopping the upcoming bargains.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with $30 Gift Card: was $259 now $229 at Amazon

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the most advanced earbuds that Google has produced and the first to use the powerful Tensor A1 chips. That might not mean much by itself, but in reality, it means twice as much noise cancellation and improved overall audio quality. Alongside cracking performance, they also provide up to 12 hours of battery life for all-day listening – and up to 30 in total with the charging case. Get these buds for $30 less than the list price and with a nice Amazon gift card thrown in for free before they launch on September 26.

We've got our hands on a pair of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 but we're still putting them through their paces before providing a full review. In our early testing, though, our reviewer loves that they're more comfortable than the past model, which is great if you're wearing them a lot throughout the day.

Speaking of having them on all day, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 can provide up to 12 hours of battery life but only when active noise cancellation is turned off. It drops to 8 hours with it on. If you include the charging case, though, you can get up to 30 hours of battery life in total to take with you.

Color options include funky Peony (Pink) and Wintergreen (Green) as well as monotone Hazel (Gray) and Porcelain (Ivory) if you prefer something a bit less jazzy.

You can read up more about the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in our overview. If these don't take your fancy, we also have a list of the best wireless earbuds and the best budget wireless earbuds so you can compare all the other top options available right now.