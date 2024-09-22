Act fast to get the new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a free $30 gift card
This limited-time launch offer is only available through September 28
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are just days away from launching and if you want to snag a pair for yourself then I've spotted a great preorder deal at Amazon. How good? Well, for a limited time only, you can get the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $229 with a free $30 Amazon gift card.
The deal means you get a $30 discount off the buds themselves as well as an additional gift card to spend on something else you really want. With this year's second Amazon Prime Day fast approaching on October 8 – 9, it's a great time to have that in your back pocket when shopping the upcoming bargains.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with $30 Gift Card: was $259 now $229 at Amazon
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the most advanced earbuds that Google has produced and the first to use the powerful Tensor A1 chips. That might not mean much by itself, but in reality, it means twice as much noise cancellation and improved overall audio quality. Alongside cracking performance, they also provide up to 12 hours of battery life for all-day listening – and up to 30 in total with the charging case. Get these buds for $30 less than the list price and with a nice Amazon gift card thrown in for free before they launch on September 26.
We've got our hands on a pair of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 but we're still putting them through their paces before providing a full review. In our early testing, though, our reviewer loves that they're more comfortable than the past model, which is great if you're wearing them a lot throughout the day.
Speaking of having them on all day, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 can provide up to 12 hours of battery life but only when active noise cancellation is turned off. It drops to 8 hours with it on. If you include the charging case, though, you can get up to 30 hours of battery life in total to take with you.
Color options include funky Peony (Pink) and Wintergreen (Green) as well as monotone Hazel (Gray) and Porcelain (Ivory) if you prefer something a bit less jazzy.
You can read up more about the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in our overview. If these don't take your fancy, we also have a list of the best wireless earbuds and the best budget wireless earbuds so you can compare all the other top options available right now.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.