Jabra's elite Dolby Atmos earbuds just got their first price cut at Best Buy

Looking for comfortable wireless earbuds that also offer great overall sound quality? You can get the new Jabra Elite 10 at Best Buy for $199.99 (was $249.99).

The Jabra Elite 10 is marketed as the manufacturer's "most advanced earbuds for work and life" with premium features such as Dolby Atmos support. These earbuds just came out earlier this year, too, so this is an early price cut on a pair of earbuds that we rate highly as alternatives to the big names like Apple, Sony and Bose.

Today's best Jabra wireless earbuds deal

Jabra Elite 10: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 10 are currently on sale at Best Buy for $50 off. These are Jabra's most advanced earbuds yet, and while they might not compete on the same level as Sony's best, they still have enough going on that they are a long-term investment worth considering. The comfortable fit, immersive Dolby Atmos, and call quality were enough for our reviewer to rate them four stars out of five in our Jabra Elite 10 review.

Dolby Atmos is one of the standout features of the Jabra Elite 10 because of how it can customize your listening experience based on head tracking and the surroundings. It takes stereo and surround sound, and amplifies its quality in a much more immersive way that wouldn't be possible without it.

While it's often brought up in home theaters, headphones also sometimes incorporate its technology. The Jabra Elite 10 wireless earbuds just so happen to be one of the consumer-facing products to have it.

In addition to the high-quality Dolby Atmos features, we called out the comfortable fit and impressive call quality in our Jabra Elite 10 review. These buds also boast a reasonable battery life of six hours outside of the case – and up to 21 hours with the rechargeable cradle.

It might not match the sound quality of the best wireless earbuds, but it's a comfortable, high-quality product that still works well for the price.

You can find the best earbud deals for the month in TechRadar's list of best earbuds for any budget. If you're more interested in Dolby Atmos spatial audio, you can also check out our recommendations for the best Dolby Atmos soundbars.