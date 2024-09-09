Get the new Galaxy Buds 3 from just $59.99 at Samsung with this deal
If you already own a Samsung phone and a Samsung watch, it makes sense to go all-in with the brand. Today, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 at Samsung from just $59.99 with the right trade-in. Samsung has already discounted the earbuds by $20 with up to $100 acquired through a relevant trade-in. Alongside all that, you also get a select Clip Case for free which is worth $29.99.
One of the better headphone deals at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 can cost as little as $59.99 if you trade in Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with AirPods 2 giving back $75 in trade-in credit and other devices scoring $50 off.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the ones featuring in our look at the best earbuds but if you want the latest tech, this is a good deal to grab the highly respectable Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 for not much at all.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are a refinement on the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, a 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool, providing you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears too with up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on so they’re good for your commute or workout.
We haven’t reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 just yet, but on the surface, there’s plenty to like here. There’s all the essentials like extreme comfort so you can wear them all day long without a hitch, along with ANC for blocking out unwanted sounds. There’s also an Adaptive Equalizer feature so that sound can be personalized based on how you wear them.
Other AI-powered features steal the show here such as the ability to hear translations during face-to-face conversations. Even when just watching a movie, you’ll appreciate the 360-degree immersive sound available here.
The only let-down is that 5 hours of battery life is a bit low compared to the competition, but it should still be fine for most purposes. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are always a small step behind the Pro range when vying for the title of best noise-cancelling earbuds but that’s also why these are much more affordable.
Elsewhere, there are plenty of AirPods deals going on, while if you’re looking for an over-ear solution, take a look at the Bose headphones deals happening today.
