Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds drop down to a new record-low price

Just when we thought Bose's newest noise-cancelling earbuds couldn't get cheaper - they did. You can now buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds at Amazon for $239 (was $299).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The previous record low was $10 more, a price that popped up just a few weeks ago.

Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review highlights how the latest model improves sound quality with head tracking and lossless audio support. Even if it arguably isn't much of an upgrade over the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, its noise cancellation still stands out compared to earbuds from other brands.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are at their lowest price yet. This model of Bose's QuietComfort earbuds builds on the company's spatial audio technology with the all-new Immersive Audio feature and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds iterate on the QuietComfort series that emphasizes noise cancellation next to superior sound quality.

Its Immersive Audio feature tunes your listening experience based on your preferences and surroundings, and its new Snapdragon Sound certification updates the series to a Bluetooth technology set to become the new standard.

Its three listening modes include Quiet Mode for maximum noise cancellation and Aware Mode for a less heavy-handed option that makes it easier to hear your environment.

