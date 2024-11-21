Black Friday deal: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds just beat their lowest price

Black Friday seems like it comes earlier every year with retailers like Best Buy dropping some of their best deals days before the big day itself. As part of Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds for $229 (was $299).

These are some of Bose's best noise-canceling earbuds, known for building on what customers already love in the previous model with new technology like CustomTune and Immersive Audio. This is the lowest price we've seen for the QC Ultras so far and all the colors from basic Black to Moonstone Blue cost the same. As a plus, Best Buy also bundles it with a free 3-month subscription to YouTube Premium.

Black Friday Bose QuietComfort earbuds deal

Bose Bose QuietComfort Ultra True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are some of Bose's best in terms of audio quality and noise-cancelation. This latest model can last up to 24 hours between both the buds and the case, and features new CustomTune technology that adjusts the audio based on your ear shape. The spatial audio also makes the listening experience more immersive than ever with the option to swap between listening modes, depending on if you want to lose yourself in audio or stay alert. With Black Friday right around the corner, this is probably the best price we'll see all year.

In its Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, TechRadar highlights the adaptive spatial audio, lossless audio codec support, and unbeatable noise-cancelling capabilities. Its listening modes also give the user the option of prioritizing pure immersion or awareness. The Immersive Audio is a battery killer, if only because it requires so much power for its stellar performance.

Thankfully, the buds last up to 6 hours on their own and the included charging case can extend that battery life up to 24 hours. While it might not differ much from the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, it puts in a respectable effort to upgrade the hardware with Snapdragon Sound certification with aptX Adaptive support.

If you want a more affordable model with similar specs, I'd also suggest looking at the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. TechRadar has crowned them as the best noise-canceling earbuds for a couple of years in a row and they also stand out as one of the best wireless earbuds.