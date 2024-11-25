AirPods Pro 2 fall to just $154 in Walmart's Black Friday sale – and Walmart+ members can beat the sell-out rush

I've been covering AirPods Black Friday deals for six years, and this is the best value offer I've ever seen. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $154 at Walmart, which is $95 off their full price, and $5 lower than they've ever been before – and they were only that price for a few hours. This price is likely to sell-out too – but Walmart+ members get early access to guarantee the deal, while everyone else can get this deal from 5pm ET.

Walmart+ is also half price for Black Friday, and costs $49 for a year. It'll give you early access to tons of other deals too, including a MacBook Air for just $599. Here's how to get Walmart+ for half price.

For me, this US deal is probably the winner among this year's Black Friday deals so far – it's an astounding price for earbuds with high-end noise cancellation and sound, and super-smart features for Apple users.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Walmart This is a new lowest price for AirPods Pro 2, and is $15 cheaper than other stores today. Who knows whether it'll sell out quickly or not – but Walmart+ users get access to it now, while everyone else has to wait until 5pm ET. AirPods Pro 2 are amazing value for this price – they sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that literally points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, so are great for comfort.

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.

I still use AirPods Pro 2 every day, even though I have access to a vast range of the best wireless earbuds, and I'd happily pay full price for a new pair if I had to. Well, not happily, since it'll mean I really screwed something up somewhere – but the point is that, for $154, they're really awesome value.

The sound is detailed, energetic and dynamic; the noise cancellation is second only to Bose's most elite earbuds, which cost over $200 even when on sale; spatial audio is really amazing for movies; and – perhaps best of all – they have an unloseable case.

Your iPhone can literally point you towards the case if you misplace it using an arrow on the screen, and you can also have the case make a sound. If you lose it outside the house, Apple's Find My network should ping you a location.

We have lots more of the best Black Friday earbuds deals if you want a different brand – especially a cheaper option – and our Black Friday AirPods deals guide has more from Apple's range. But if you're buying AirPods this Black Friday in the US, AirPods Pro 2 for $154 is the deal to get.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK