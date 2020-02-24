Hands on: Huawei Mate XS review

The Huawei Mate XS is arguably the most satisfying foldable phone that we’ve used. It's going to cost a lot, and it may be a little on the fragile side, but what it lacks in affordability and durability it makes up for in power, features and wow factor.

The Huawei Mate XS is a new foldable phone from the Chinese manufacturer, but it isn’t a groundbreaking change from the handset we saw the firm introduce at this stage in 2019.

Its predecessor, the Huawei Mate X, debuted in February 2019, and the Mate XS is a slightly-updated version of that device with a few changes offering improvements in key areas.

These upgrades are likely an attempt to keep the foldable phone relevant in light of recently launched competition in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola Razr and the now, slightly older Samsung Galaxy Fold.

We’ve spent some time with the new Mate XS, so here are our first impressions of the foldable phone, but be warned, it’s very similar to what we thought of the original Mate X.

The large size of the phone / tablet when unfolded is attractive (Image credit: TechRadar)

The Huawei Mate XS debuted at what should have been the company's MWC 2020 press conference in Barcelona, Spain – the show was cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus – but the location alone may mean the handset is coming to Europe and other places outside of China.

The original Mate X was only on sale in China, but Huawei has yet to confirm exactly when the Mate XS release date will be.

We also don’t currently know what the Huawei Mate XS price will be – we may know more by the end of the Huawei's February 24 press conference – but we can use the original device as a judge.

The Huawei Mate X price was set at €2,299 (even though it never came to Europe) which converted to about $2,600 / £2,000 / AU$4,770. It's unlikely the Mate XS will be sold in the US due to the Huawei ban, but we haven't had official confirmation from the company yet.

Once we have hard and fast details about the handset we'll update this hands on review.

Design and display

The folding design is still stunning (Image credit: TechRadar)

If you've read about or seen the Huawei Mate X, you'll know a lot about what we'll be talking about here.

The handset unfurls rather than folding together like a book – it's sort of the opposite design to what the Galaxy Fold does – with two smaller screens that become one big one when you put it into tablet mode.

Unfolded, the screen is a sizable 8 inches (with a 2200 x 2480 resolution and 414ppi pixel density), large enough to do activities you'd usually reserve for a tablet instead of a phone.

When folded, you still have part of the display to use - 6.6-inches in fact - making it far larger (and more useful) than the outer display on the Galaxy Fold.

When folded in phone mode, it feels like your average smartphone, although it is thicker than most at 11mm.

When unfolded, the display sits flush with the rest of the phone, with a slight raise used to make it easier to grip and host a variety of tech. For example, that’s where you’ll find the USB-C connector on the bottom edge of the device.

As with many modern smartphones, the Huawei Mate XS doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. We know the handset is set to come in the color blue, but we’ve yet to learn if the company will offer any alternatives.

The hinge system works well, and it seems to be as durable as we’ve seen on other devices. We can’t judge how durable that will be until we’ve used one for a consistent amount of time.

This is likely to be more fragile than your average smartphone due to its very design. Huawei ensured us that the original device would last for 100,000 folds, according to the company’s own testing.

Huawei says it has also improved the hinge technology for the Mate XS, allowing it to snap into place with more ease. It’s not something that was immediately noticeable during our time with the handset, compared to the original Mate X.

If you’re looking for a tablet that will fold up to fit into your pocket (although it won’t be easy to fit it into your pocket) this may be the phone for you.

Specs and battery

The device is surprisingly slim when folded, despite packing in higher-spec internals (Image credit: TechRadar)

This is where the major changes have taken place in the Huawei Mate XS, and the number one difference is that this is a 5G handset. It features the latest Hisilicon Kirin 990 chipset, which we saw perform well in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

It’s a powerful chipset, and we didn't come across any issues during our short time with the Mate XS. The handset also comes with 8GB of RAM on-board, plus there’s 512GB of storage for you to fill up with apps and media.

So far, we haven’t heard of a 4G variant of this phone, which means we could see the 5G version of the Huawei Mate X available in all regions it goes on sale in.

The big caveat with this phone is it doesn't have access to Google’s mobile services. The Mate XS does run a version of Android, but owing to the Huawei ban in the US the company is no longer allowed to provide Google apps like YouTube, Gmail or the Play Store.

Huawei has its own App Gallery technology and a few other third-party alternatives to allow you to download services, but it’s a major concern for buyers in the west as you won’t be able to download Google apps directly to this device.

We may learn more about the Huawei App Gallery before the release of this phone, but right now it’s a major sticking point for anyone that wants to be able to use this foldable device outside of China.

The battery in the Huawei Mate XS is the same as the original device. It’s technically two batteries put together so the phone can be folded but it adds up to a 4,500mAh cell that should be enough to keep you going throughout the day.

If not, there’s fast-charging technology available here as well as wireless charging as well.

Camera

The camera on the Huawei Mate XS is a triple-module system featuring a 40MP wide sensor, 8MP telephoto snapper and a 16MP ultrawide third option. On top of that is a 3D time of flight (ToF) sensor to monitor depth in your shots.

That’s similar to a lot of camera systems we’ve seen on modern flagship phones, and in our limited testing it seemed to perform strongly in a well lit environment. These shots may even compare to the handsets like the Mate 30 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, but we won’t know for certain until the time of our review.

The camera can double as a selfie option when folded (Image credit: TechRadar)

The most unique thing about the Huawei Mate XS is its lack of a selfie camera. The thinking is you can use the cameras on the Mate XS’ rear to be able to take those shots.

You’ll use the rear display to be able to do this, and we found this easy to do. It means you won’t take selfies when the phone is out in its unfolded mode – so you won’t be able to have a full screen video call on the Mate Xs – but it’s a well thought through decision from Huawei that makes sense.

Early verdict

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Huawei Mate XS is one of the most unique devices we’ve tested, and it’s arguably the most satisfying foldable phone that we’ve used. While we’ve had time to fully review the other three main foldable phones, we haven’t had that opportunity yet with either of Huawei’s devices.

We’re hoping that changes soon so we can make a full verdict on the Mate XS and its groundbreaking design.

That said, there’s one big caveat introduced in the Mate XS that wasn’t here for the original phone – is lack of Google services. That’s a big deal for anyone that often uses apps like Gmail or YouTube.

It’s an even bigger deal if you’re looking for the full breadth of the Google Play Store and its millions of apps that are ready to download so you may want to reconsider and look at the other Android-toting alternative foldable phones is that’s a big deal for you.

No matter what, the Mate Xs is a beautiful device that tries a different take on foldable tech that other manufacturers haven’t embraced yet and we’re excited to see how that can work in our everyday lives at the time of our full review.