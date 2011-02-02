Sharp LC-37LE320 review

The 37-inch LC-37LE320 is the second largest of Sharp's new designer LED sets. These screens are not loaded with the latest tech, such as the brand's extra-yellow-pixel Quattron system, and they certainly don't require you to wear funny glasses to view them, but they are affordable and contemporary.

Using edge LED backlighting, Sharp has managed to compress the depth of the cabinet to a trim 45mm. Other brands are making slimmer sets, but let's face it – they're just showing off.

The 37LE320 has a pleasingly small footprint and the curved creamy white back panel juxtaposed against the black bezel is easy on the eye.

Sharp's clear aim has been to create a range of TVs that look upmarket yet don't cost the Earth. Objective achieved: this stylish model can be snapped up for under £700. It's an everyman screen for those who don't wish to rummage in the bargain bins.