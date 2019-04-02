Apex Legends review

Apex Legends is an engrossing, revamped take on battle royale that as it stands cannot be beat for its attention, detail and care.

Review Information Platform: PlayStation 4 Time played: Around 80 hours (at least)

Five years ago, the battle royale genre was barely existent. Titles like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite catapulted the new craze to heights unheard of. With every influencer possessing half a streaming setup jumping into the phenomenon, you literally cannot avoid the buzz. Terms like “winner winner chicken dinner” and “where we dropping boys?” have now transcended videogames media into general pop culture, which for better or worse, is hard to dispute as anything but an achievement. Then on February 4, 2019 a new challenger arose.

Respawn Entertainment stealth-dropped Apex Legends to the world and within a week reached a player base of 25 million. That’s a feat many developers dream of as a lifetime goal - not in seven days. It’s easy to see why it’s been so successful, with Apex pulling heavily from Respawn’s acclaimed Titanfall universe, even going as far as to call it a spinoff. However, Apex stands on its own two legs better than anything the studio has released prior.

Similar to other battle royales, contenders drop out of a cargo ship onto an island with the aim of being the last combatant standing while an ever-enclosing ring pushes players towards one another. Apex though, changes up the dynamic in a number of ways with the biggest difference being that you’re in a squad of three, with each user controlling a different legend.

Not simply shoot and out

Running with this idea, killing enemies is not simply shoot and out. Once a foe’s heath is decimated the player is considered downed. Here, teammates can recover their squad member before they bleed out or are finished off by opponents. After this there’s a further period where teammates can grab their fallen comrade’s banner then return the player back to the action through the use of various Respawn Beacons spread out across the map. This idea keeps the game fresh while adding that extra edge and incentive to make sure enemies are gone for good.

On entry, Apex will walk you through a tutorial giving you chance to work out the controls before entering Kings Canyon. For those familiar with Titanfall, it should be an easy transition. Everything is climbable in the world while the inclusion of a sliding mechanic makes traversal immensely satisfying.

Working in a group is obviously the go to route but the game has been balanced to such a high-standard that whenever reduced to solo play, you never feel overwhelmed. In fact, the odds aren’t that slim of making it to the final two squads, if you play strategically. This is why a single player mode would make a great inclusion. Something hopefully that is planned for the game’s future since only one mode currently exists.

Wicked personalities

Six characters are available from the start with two more accessible via in-game currency or by purchasing with real money. Keeping these characters locked was a wise-choice by Respawn as it gives players something to strive for, eventually becoming an accomplishment to boast about when earned. Each comes with their own wicked personality and set of individual abilities, while being separated into four classes: attacker, defender, healer and tracker.

Real credit has to be given to how fleshed out and diverse the starting roster is (unlike a certain Blizzard franchise that stumbled out of the gates addressing this). From Mirage’s cheeky overconfidence to Pathfinder’s loveable schadenfreude, everyone truly feels unique with enough of a backstory given to fill in the blanks, albeit not too much that a manual-sized test regarding lore is needed upon arrival. It’s there if you want it, but in no way a necessity.

Each legend has a Passive, Tactical and Ultimate move that play into their style. Lifeline for instance will naturally revive team teammates at a faster pace through her Passive, as well as deploying a Heath Drone (Tactical) and Care Package via her Ultimate for lots of high-quality goods (which we’ll come onto).

Bangalore on the other hand will pull from her military background using a smoke launcher and an air strike to her advantage. For the most part, all seem varied with an equal amount of benefits for players to utilize. There are two exceptions to this however.

The first being Mirage’s Vanishing Act that sends out numerous holograms of himself in an attempt to bamboozle opponents. It’s a cool concept but contradicts the idea of deception considering when rivals see more than one copy it becomes obvious none of them are real. Next to this is Pathfinder’s Inside Knowledge that scans survey beacons for the rings next location, which does very little to give users an edge.

Extra details go a long way

Over time you’ll naturally lean towards one persona. Wraith has become our personal pick, thanks to her agile skills that enable a void jump to escape weapon fire. On top of that, height-wise she’s the smallest, meaning her hit box is significantly less than big brutes like Caustic and Gibraltar. It’s these extra details that go a long way.

At the time of writing, adrenaline junkie Octane has just been introduced to the already impressive roster. Inspiration for the character was taken from Titanfall 2’s speed running community showing how much Respawn value its fanbase. Octane is fun, fluid and another stellar inclusion.

Kings Canyon itself is a medium-sized island covering rocky, industrial and swamp-like terrain. Compared to Fortnite’s map, Apex’s turf is much smaller but because of this feels better condensed. No zone feels wasted with every round feeling different.

Not surprising, there are an abundance of weapons to get acquainted with. Snipers, shotguns, pistols, assault rifles and more all feature, alongside the now infamous Mozambique. Apart from this Nerf blaster, the lineup of firearms is adequate yet there’s room for improvement further down the line.

Besides weapons, the bulk of your time will be spent finding/upgrading loot. Armor, health and weapon attachments are scattered throughout Kings Canyon ranging from common to the elusive legendary. Each match a blue circle will surround a certain area pinpointing where to find high tier loot, which presents the interesting conundrum of risking an early death for quality goods. There’s also a Supply Ship that crosses the land near the beginning (although it can descend some rounds) carrying top tier loot creating a further option.

Ingenious Ping System

A shout out must be given to Respawn’s ingenious Ping System. As a completely online game that requires team coordination, normally microphones are required. In Apex this isn’t a necessity. Furthermore, it’s arguably quicker to use the in-game structure than yell that an adversary is incoming. Deeper than this, a simple button push can make allies aware of items, where to head next or whether to hold up in a spot. Everything is accounted for.

Speaking of online, during our playtime little to no server issues were experienced. You might get the odd match where an ally drops out leaving two of you, still this seems out of the developer’s hands. It’s worth mentioning that the game will kick you out if no movement is detected after a little while, which can be a little annoying if your strategy is to wait out opponents or ‘camp’ as it were. Overall though, nothing of genuine concern.

One thing that may bring up some concern however is the battle pass. Originally not released at launch, the Apex Legends battle pass has ended up being anticlimactic due to its uninspiring rewards. Something to reach long-term is part of the initiative surrounding a battle pass but even the highest-level cosmetics feel lackluster. Saying this, as a free-to-play title, Apex handles the loot boxes scenario reasonably well, never forcing real cash to exchange servers. A testament to this still experimental enigma.

Verdict

Truth be told, the Battle Royale movement has never quite grabbed me. I dabbled in PUBG and spent a dozen hours or so with Fortnite, yet nothing ever quite stuck the landing. Apex though, has got me hook, line and sinker. Featuring intuitive controls, an outstanding comms system and remarkable rogue’s gallery, Respawn has created what feels like the AAA outing for the genre.

