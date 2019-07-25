AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review

The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is a phenomenal piece of hardware. With a TDP of just 65W, this chip is able to deliver raw performance that would take other processors much more power to equal. The affordable price tag is just the cherry on top.

AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation is finally here, and the Ryzen 7 3700X is kind of the poster child of what this generation of processors has to offer. It still only has the 8-core, 16-thread setup carried over from the previous-generation Ryzen 7 2700X, but with the new 7nm manufacturing process, we're getting better performance and lower power consumption.

Essentially, this is the mainstream processor that most people will want to strive for. It's not as powerful as the Ryzen 9 3900X, but the much lower price and less stringent cooling needs means that most people will find a lot to love with the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X.

Price and availability

The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X launched back on July 7, 2019 for $329 (£319, AU$519). That puts it in the same general price range as the last-generation Ryzen 7 2700X, so at least we're not seeing any huge price jumps generation to generation.

It gets more interesting, however, when you compare the Ryzen 7 3700X to the competition. The Intel Core i7-9700K is available for $374 (£384, AU$595), for an 8-core processor with no hyperthreading. That means the Ryzen 7 3700X has twice the processing threads with a lower pricetag – though Intel is still king when it comes to single-core performance.

Specs and chipset

The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, like the rest of AMD's Zen 2 processors, is built on a 7nm manufacturing node – the smallest in a commercially available CPU. What this means for most people is lower power consumption and higher performance at the same time.

This move to 7nm has delivered a beefy 15% boost to IPC (instructions per clock) performance. Basically, compared to a Ryzen 2nd Generation processor at the same clock speed, you should be able to see a straight 15% improvement in performance. It's not enough to be noticeable in day-to-day workloads, but we're not complaining.

But the enhancements don't end at IPC. With Ryzen 3rd Generation, because the CPU cores are on their own chiplets, AMD was able to pack way more L2 and L3 cache into the Ryzen 7 3700X – with 4MB and 32MB, respectively. That means this processor has a grand total of 36MB of Cache, which AMD lumps together as 'GameCache'. This GameCache isn't anything necessarily new, but it does help illustrate that this will help boost gaming performance in some cases – especially in older 1080p esports games.

The biggest addition to the 3rd Generation of Ryzen, however, is PCIe 4.0. When paired with a AMD Navi graphics card like the Radeon RX 5700 XT or RX 5700, you'll get much better performance, thanks to increased bandwidth.

But, the way we look at it, SSDs are the real stars of the PCIe 4.0 show. Through this enhanced connection, NVMe SSDs are potentially up to 51% faster than their non-PCIe 4.0 counterparts. In our own testing, the Aorus PCIe 4.0 SSD that AMD provided was able to get up to 4,996 MB/s sequential read speeds, which is incredibly fast for an SSD.

Test system specs CPU: 3.8Ghz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8-core, 36MB cache, up to 4.4GHz)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

RAM: 16GB G.Skill Royale DDR4 (3,400MHz)

Motherboard: ASRock Taichi X570

Power Supply: Corsair RM850x

Storage: 2TB Gigabyte Aorus M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Case: Corsair Crystal Series 570X RGB

Operating system: Windows 10

Performance

The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X has a 65W TDP, and with that relatively low amount of power, it's able to do quite a lot. This processor is able to keep pace with the Intel Core i9-9900K, a processor that costs significantly more and consumes more power, with its TDP of 95W.

And, well, this is perfectly reflected in our benchmarks. In Cinebench R15, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X was able to get 2,087 points, compared to the 1,873 scored by the Intel Core i9-9900K.

Then, in Geekbench, The Ryzen 7 3700X scored a whopping 34,515 compared to the 9900K's 33,173 in the multi-core test. However, in the single-core test the Ryzen 7 3700X did fall behind, only scoring 5,590 points to the 9900K's 6,333.

What this all means is that the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is an absolute beast when it comes to multi-threaded workloads, especially at this price point. Whether you're doing some video editing or compiling one hell of an Excel spreadsheet, you're going to see a performance boost with the Ryzen 7 3700X.

However, in games, Intel pulls ahead, though by a smaller margin than before. In Middle Earth: Shadow of War at 4K, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X was able to pull 118 fps when paired with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, compared to the 120 that the Intel Core i9-9900K was able to produce. That's not a massive difference by any means, but it is still a win in Intel's corner.

Also, we have to commend AMD for including the Wraith Spire cooler with the Ryzen 7 3700X. While it's not the most robust cooler in the world, it was able to keep the processor under 80 degrees Celsius, even during the most hardcore CPU testing.

Final verdict

The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is another impressive release from AMD and its 3rd Generation of Ryzen chips. You're getting 8-cores and 16-threads, with a boost clock of 4.4GHz. On paper, that's not the most impressive chip ever made, but when you see the actual performance you're getting, it's more than worth its $329 (£319, AU$519) price tag.

However, if you already have something like the Ryzen 7 2700X, this generation doesn't offer the biggest jump in performance – so you can wait another year or so before dropping a few hundred bucks.

With another impressive chip from the Ryzen 3000 series, we can't wait to see what the future holds for AMD processors. If the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is any indication, Team Red's recent upset isn't going to end any time soon.