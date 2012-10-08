Asus wins big at the T3 Awards 2012, as Nexus 7 grabs top gong

The T3 Awards winners have been unveiled at a glittering event in London – and it is Taiwanese company Asus that have stolen the show, picking up five gongs including the headlining gadget of the year.

Asus has certainly had a stellar year, but it was the 7 inch tablet made in conjunction with Google – the Google Nexus 7 that picked up the night's most important award and the Tablet of the Year title.

But Asus will also be proud to have snapped up the T3 Design Awards for the Eee Pad Transformer Prime, the computer of the year for its Zenbook UX31 and, fittingly, brand of the year for a stellar 2011-12.

Apple and Raspberry

Apple is traditionally a big winner at the awards, but it picked up only one this year – with the iPhone 4S getting Work Gadget of the Year.

Innovation of the Year deservedly went to the UK-designed Raspberry Pi computer and Sony's PS Vita won Gaming Gadget of the Year.

Go for Zeebox

Sky Go has done amazingly this year and picked up the Digital Media Service of the year and one of Sky's partners, Zeebox, was picked for App of the Year.

Nike's innovative fuelband grabbed the Gadget Accessory of the Year, Amazon was named Retailer of the Year and Bowers & Wilkins' P3 won the Music Gadget award.

Thermostatic

Nest's Smart Thermostat got the Home Gadget Nod and it was Panasonic's Lumix DMC-GX1 that pipped the DSLRs to take the camera of the year title. Sony's Bravia KDL-55HX853 was TV of the Year.

In the celeb categories Lord Sugar got the Outstanding Contribution award and the BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones got Tech Personality of the Year.

TechRadar is published by Future Publishing, which runs the T3 Awards, and UK Editor in Chief Patrick Goss is a long-term judge of the awards.