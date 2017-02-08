This tool will sharpen virtual reality Vive and Oculus headset visuals

With their 2160 x 1200 resolution displays, both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive VR headsets fall a little short of the pin-sharp 4K standard we now expect from premium screens. But there are still ways to eke a little greater visual performance from the virtual reality gadgets.

One such technique is to use supersampling - which effectively renders visuals at a greater resolution than your display can handle before downsizing them. It's a resource heavy anti-aliasing method, but is considered the most visually-pleasing effect.

Pulling this off with a VR headset has usually required digging around in config files with a text editor, but the latest version of OpenVR Advanced Settings makes it a tweakable setting from within the SteamVR interface, even if you're using an Oculus Rift as opposed to the platform's preferred Vive kit.

VR jaggies, begone!

OpenVR Advanced Settings adds a new 'advanced settings' button to the SteamVR dashboard, and it's here where you'll find the new options for tweaking supersampling settings.

In addition, if you're using a HTC Vive, it'll give you the option to set multiple distinct "chaperone" profiles (that's the Tron-like virtual play space boundary that you define when setting up Vive), letting you quickly transfer the kit to another area, and also adjust the size of the desktop view when wearing the headset.

Supersampling is an incredible resource-heavy technique, so it shouldn't be something that you apply without having considerable processing headroom first. However, if you're running a monster rig, this is definitely worth giving a go.

You'll find the download link here, along with instructions on how to set up the tool.