The OnePlus 7 Pro has already had a software update

The OnePlus 7 Pro has only just gone on sale and there’s already a software update for it, bringing some new features, fixes and improvements to the handset.

Highlighted by GSMArena, the update claims to optimize photo quality, and adds haptic feedback and a ‘Fnatic mode’ to Gaming mode. The first of those is designed to enhance the audiovisual experience, while the second unlocks additional Gaming mode tools, such as an advanced do not disturb mode.

The update also adds a ‘DC Dimming’ feature, which can apparently reduce the current going to the display and in turn reduce flicker when the screen is at a lower brightness.

Other additions include an improved smooth-scrolling experience, the latest Android security patch, and general bug fixes and improvements.

So while there’s quite a lot here it all sounds quite minor. Indeed, the update is only 125MB, so don’t expect it to transform your experience of the OnePlus 7 Pro. On the plus side, that small size also means you won’t have to wait ages for it to install before you can use your brand new handset.

And this is a phone you’re going to want to use, as we gave the OnePlus 7 Pro 4.5 stars in our review, praising its brilliant display, its all-screen design, its pop-up selfie camera, and its fast performance and charging.

The OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t perfect – we found that its triple-lens camera doesn’t match the best around, and it’s more expensive than we’re used to from OnePlus, but it still undercuts most flagships, making it a strong choice if you want a high-end handset on a slightly lower budget.