First Intel 8th-gen H-series processor for laptops appears in MSI leak

It seems that retailers have spilled the beans on the first Intel 8th-generation H-series processors, and what appears to be the first Core i9 chip for laptops.

Eagle-eyed forum users at Notebook Review and Linus Tech Tips spotted Amazon listings for an MSI GS65 Stealth laptop that seems to be the successor to MSI GS63 Stealth. A closer look at the configuration options reveals a few new processor choices we’ve not seen before, including an Intel Core i7-8750H.

Additionally, VideoCardz picked up on an international listing for a new MSI Titan laptop also featuring an Intel Core i7-8850H CPU, alongside two Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics cards in SLI.

These are among the first mentions of 8th-generation Intel H-Series processors we’ve seen on the web.

There's still plenty more to learn

That said, these supposedly leaked retailer listings don’t reveal any technical details, such as the number of processor cores they’ll be rocking or their frequency. We can only assume they’ll follow in the footsteps of the Kaby Lake Refresh processors, and come equipped with at least six, if not eight, cores.

Another question that remains is whether these supposed 8th-generation CPUs will be a continuation of the Kaby Lake Refresh family, or whether this will be the point at which Intel introduces the first Coffee Lake processors for laptops.

Either way, gaming laptops, and notebooks in general, are about to get more interesting and powerful if these rumors prove to be true.