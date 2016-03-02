SBS and Screen Queensland announce new VR doco initiative

As virtual reality continues to get in front of more and more people’s eyes, thanks to affordable options like Samsung Gear VR and Google Cardboard, SBS and Screen Queensland have announced a partnership that will bring VR documentaries from Queensland filmmakers to audiences across the country for its second Untold Australia series.

Submissions are now open for filmmakers to pitch their ideas, after which up to four filmmakers or teams will be commissioned to develop, produce and market their 360° short documentaries exploring the various facets of life in the sunshine state.

SBS is looking for unique ideas about non-mainstream subcultures that address culturally sensitive issues and bring audiences a greater understanding of them.

“The Untold Australia series explores Australian communities that are often overlooked or unheard from, and this remarkable technology gives our audiences an opportunity to gain a greater understanding and insight into their world in season two,” said Marshall Heald, SBS Director of Television and Online Content.

Filmmakers are asked to submit a 2-4 page proposal outlining their plans to develop and produce their short doco, which should have a suggested length of around 3-15 minutes.