Ted Lasso season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know so far

Ted Lasso season 2, the heart warming soccer comedy that streams on Apple TV Plus, is less than a month from release. The next season of the sports-themed TV show will be with us in late July, which means we don't have long to wait for more of Ted's signature charm, wit and biscuits.

The Apple TV original series has been a surprise smash hit among viewers and critics, and it's already been renewed for season 3, too. That means there'll be even more comedy capers for Ted and AFC Richmond in the future.

If you want the lowdown on everything worth knowing about Ted Lasso season 2, we've got you covered. We'll explain more about its confirmed launch date, cast announcements, number of episodes, official merchandise and more below.

A ward of warning, though: we'll be dealing with spoilers for the first season throughout, so ensure you've watched it in its entirety before reading on.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Ted Lasso season 2 will launch on July 23, 2021. Season 2's first two episodes will launch on that date, with new instalments set to be released every Friday after that date.

However, some Apple TV Plus subscribers may finally have to pay for the privilege of watching content on the streamer. According to The Verge, early adopters of Apple TV Plus have been able to watch all of its content for nothing due to the streaming service's one-year free trial offering.

Per Variety, 62% of all Apple TV Plus subscribers are currently making use of the streamer's free 12-month promotional offer, which users can get from buying Apple hardware devices, including Apple Macs, iPads and iPhones.

For viewers who received their offers as part of an Apple produce purchase in 2020, those free subscriptions are set to run out on July 1, 2021. Any Apple TV Plus customers who haven't been paying for the service, then, will likely have to sign up for a $4.99 a month subscription to watch Ted Lasso season 2.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Ahead of season 2's arrival, Apple released a new official trailer for everyone's favorite US soccer coach.

It's only 75 seconds long, but the latest video is packed with the show's trademark humor and heart – and there's even a hilarious scene where Ted showcases his angry side to his players once more.

Check out the latest trailer below:

The first trailer debuted at Apple's 2021 spring event. Unexpectedly, there's plenty of funny moments between Ted, AFC Richmond's staff and the first-team squad, but we can also expect some soccer-based action and other dramatic moments:

Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback. #TedLassoCatch up on Season 1, exclusively on Apple TV+ https://t.co/i2YaFnPLjZ pic.twitter.com/7KN3TMipJ9April 20, 2021 See more

There was also a smattering of new footage in a new Apple TV Plus Summer 2021 and Beyond trailer, although it didn't reveal much more about Ted Lasso season 2's plot:

Ted Lasso season 2 episodes: how many are there?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

As confirmed by Collider, season 2 of Ted Lasso will be longer than season 1.

Apple TV Plus picked the show up for 12 episodes instead of 10 this time, simply for story-based reasons, and each entry is expected to be between 25 and 35 minutes in length. Who doesn't want a little bit more of Ted in their lives, eh?

Ted Lasso season 2 plot: life in the lower leagues

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Spoilers for Ted Lasso season 1 follow.

While we don’t know much about Ted Lasso season 2's story yet, we have a good idea of where it’ll go.

In the season finale, we watched as AFC Richmond were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship. This came courtesy of a last-minute winner for Manchester City, with the goal set up by none other than Jamie Tartt, who had been on loan at Richmond earlier in the season but was recalled midway through season 1.

The football side of Ted Lasso will likely be preoccupied with adjusting to the new level, then, but we suspect that AFC Richmond will be promoted straight back to England's top tier in season 2.

Why? Well, it would certainly buy into Ted Lasso's theme of unwavering optimism in the face of adversity. Given the proposed three-season arc, too, Richmond could then battle for the Premier League title in season 3 as Ted and Richmond owner Rebecca Welton discuss in season 1's finale. Well, strange things can happen in football.

While Tartt’s loan spell was terminated in season 1, Lasso’s unique coaching methods and emphasis on teamwork clearly won Jamie over. Perhaps Tartt will turn his back on his abusive father for good and help Richmond on the way to a Premier League return. We live in hope, especially if Ted has had that much of an impact on him, so fingers crossed that he returns to the Greyhounds' squad.

Of course, Ted Lasso is more about the players, staff and their families than it is the football. We may also see Rebecca’s continued feud with her ex-husband (Anthony Head), Roy adjusting to life out of the first team and with girlfriend Keeley, and Ted’s struggles with his divorce and distance from his family, among other new storylines.

If anything, season 2 sounds like it'll be a wild ride. In an interview with Collider, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) compared Ted Lasso season 2 to Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

We don't know the context of what Waddingham means by this. If The Empire Strikes Back was anything to go by, though, we suspect that AFC Richmond are gearing up to hit back at their critics and win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. It's that, or they'll be getting out the lightsabers and force powers to defeat the opposition.

Finally, we're hoping that more of Richmond's other players will get their share of the limelight. We'd certainly like to see Dani Rojas and Sam Obisanya get more screen time, given how important they are to the team.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ted Lasso co-writer Brett Goldstein, who also portrays Roy Kent in the show, seemingly teased this prospect when he recounted his favorite moments from season 1, so there's every chance we'll dive into these characters more in season 2.

Ted Lasso season 2 cast: getting the squad back together

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Many of Ted Lasso's season 1 cast are returning for season 2:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Nick Mohammed as Nathan "Nate" Shelley

Juno Temple as Keely Jones

Toheeb Jimoh and Sam Obisanya

Cristo Fernandez as Dani Rojas

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Kola Bokinni as Isaac, Richmond's vice-captain

Annette Badland as Mae, the pub landlord

There’s no Ted Lasso without the man himself, who Sudeikis plays in the show. Lasso was pictured next to Coach Beard and Nate the Great in Apple’s season 2 production announcement, so they're all back for the series' next instalment.

We’ll see plenty of other familiar faces, such as Richmond chairman Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones, who is now working for Welton as the team's sponsorship lead.

Jamie Tartt may have returned to Manchester City, but the door has certainly been left open for the star to rescue Richmond from their Championship perils. The legendarily grumpy Roy Kent whose career is up in the air due to a knee injury suffered against Manchester City, but he'll be returning, too.

Teams tend to change significantly when they drop divisions, especially from the Premier League to the Championship, so there’s a sensible opportunity for co-creator Bill Lawrence to sign some new players for Richmond. Right now, though, there's no news on who these new Richmond signings will be.

We do know about at least one new backroom addition, though. In March 2021, it was confirmed on Deadline that actress Sarah Niles joined Ted Lasso season 2 as Sharon, a sports psychologist working with AFC Richmond.

In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Niles explained how Sharon will factor into season 2's plot, and whether she'll be the latest individual that Ted wins over with his signature charm and love for biscuits.

this man having no idea he was talking to the ted lasso cast and them pretending dani rojas is a real person pic.twitter.com/yXoLhVDKNKMay 17, 2021 See more

Niles revealed that Sharon is coming in to the club to "sort a few things out", and that viewers can expect her character to be "straight-talking, very kind and wants the best for everyone". Niles also hinted that there would be a "few more roller coasters" for fans to enjoy or endure, too, when season 2 rolls around.

As for how she'll get on with Ted, Niles teased that Sharon, like everyone else that AFC Richmond's manager has encountered, might not initially realize that he's serious about his job.

"I feel like he's gone on a journey to get to this point and to get the trust of the team in him," Niles said. "And it's interesting when you get another person that comes in to this space, into this kind of family, and how everything has to shift around that. So I think the character Sharon has one motive and one idea of how it's going to play, and she might be pleasantly surprised by how things turn out."

Season 1's supporting cast member should also return, including Mae the pub landlord, The Independent reporter Trent Crimm and commentator Arlo White, who portrays himself in the show.

Will there be more than three seasons of Ted Lasso?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

We certainly hope so. However, while the early season 3 renewal is cause for celebration, it’s worth knowing that this may be all we get.

Interviewed by his good friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison on the duo's Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast about old show Scrubs, co-creator Bill Lawrence warned that “Ted Lasso is a three-season show” owing to Jason Sudeikis’ busy life and young family. Should season 3 be the final instalment in the series, Lawrence also confirmed that there is a planned resolution for the TV show's end.

That said, it hasn't exactly been ruled out by Sudeikis, Hunt or Lawrence. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the trio said that Ted Lasso was mapped out as a three-season story, but all hinted at the prospect of more seasons (or a follow-up special) if there's a natural way to continue Ted's story.

Official Ted Lasso merchandise is finally on sale

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Fans of Ted Lasso have been wondering for some time if they'll be able to get their hands on some official merchandise. Now, Lawrence has confirmed that viewers will be able to purchase items including AFC Richmond jerseys and training tops ahead of season 2's premiere.

A basic jersey and other merchandise, including mugs, are now available to purchase at the Ted Lasso Warner Bros. shop. Professional AFC Richmond kits, however, won't be dropping until September:

📢🚨 2021 Richmond gear is finally here.Official merch now available at https://t.co/9UQ7ylrZjo pic.twitter.com/1wUlDx4RD2June 21, 2021 See more