Star on Disney Plus: 9 great films to stream in 4K on the new channel

Star on Disney Plus has officially launched in New Zealand, bringing with it a wider range of movies in the process – including films which are strictly for grown ups.

For those of you who were already existing Disney Plus subscribers, that means you essentially get twice the content for only a minor increase in price, which is exceptional value.

Along with a huge selection of newly added TV shows, the arrival of Star to the Disney Plus streaming service brings with it a vast back catalogue of films from 20th Century Studios, which has a large number of classics in its lineup.

Best of all, many of the movies added have been made available to stream in 4K HDR, which is a nice bonus for those looking to revisit some greats from Fox's library.

Alternately, you can also check out the full list of Star shows and movies coming to Disney Plus at launch here, but for the sake of curation, here are our picks for nine great movies to stream in 4K on Disney Plus Star right now.

Independence Day

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

For many '90s kids, there was no bigger cinematic event than the arrival of Independence Day, a science-fiction epic that put all of humanity up against some very hostile invading aliens. It was the movie that solidified Will Smith as a film star, and which doubled down on the charm exhibited by Jeff Goldblum only a few years after his turn in Jurassic Park. A grand-scale movie that's packed with charm and heart, Independence Day is blockbuster cinema at its most entertaining.

The Shape of Water

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Fan-favourite filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth, Pacific Rim) achieved massive awards success with The Shape of Water, a film which went on to earn several Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture. A fantasy-tinged romance, The Shape of Water follows a mute cleaner (Sally Hawkins) and her burgeoning relationship with an amphibious creature (Doug Jones) who's being held captive in the facility she works at. Despite its wild premise, The Shape of Water wears its heart on its sleeve, approaching the material with complete seriousness and conviction, which is what all great films should strive for.

Deadpool

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Disney Plus has long been the streaming home of Marvel, but the service's roster of popular Marvel characters has always suffered from one major omission: Deadpool. Of course, the 'Merc with a Mouth' didn't quite fit with Disney's family friendly image, but that all changes with the arrival of Star, meaning Deadpool can finally join the rest of Marvel's lineup without any censoring whatsoever. Pretty f---ing good news if you ask us.

Deadpool 2

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Loved Deadpool? Well, why not keep the party going with Deadpool 2? It's a film that ups the ante in terms of scope and action, bringing in fan favourite characters from the X-Men universe such as Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz) to fill out its super-powered roster. As violent and profane as its predecessor, Deadpool 2 is a great follow-up that sets up even bigger things in the future.

Die Hard

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

There are countless Christmas movies to stream on Disney Plus, but thanks to the arrival of Star, we now have access to arguably the greatest Christmas movie of all: Die Hard. John McClane (Bruce Willis) is a New York cop who arrives in Los Angeles to attend his estranged wife's work Christmas party. Unfortunately, the party attracts a number of uninvited guests who proceed to take the entire building hostage. Now, it's up to McClane to save his wife and stop the terrorists.

Patton

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

One of the great war films of all time, Patton has arrived on Disney Plus Star in glorious 4K HDR. Based on true events, the film stars the late, great George C. Scott, who would win an Oscar for his performance as the titular general (Scott famously refused to accept the award, stating he did not believe in competition with other actors). The film would also go on to win six other Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture. If you haven't seen Patton, now's the time to fill that gap in your cinematic knowledge.

Logan

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Another grown-up Marvel effort, Logan arrives on Disney Plus Star alongside Deadpool to showcase a grittier, more violent side to the superhero genre. Logan acts as a swansong for Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine, the tortured mutant known for his ability to instantly heal and the metal claws that shoot out of his knuckles whenever he or his friends are threatened. In his final outing, Logan is tasked with protecting a young girl (Dafne Keen), who shares his exact abilities, from people who want to capture and exploit her powers.

Alien

(Image credit: 20 Century Studios)

Director Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror masterpiece Alien arrives on Disney Plus sporting a glorious 4K remaster which enhances the film's spectacular art design and creature effects. In the coldness of space, the merchant vessel Nostromo receives a distress signal which they are forced to investigate. Once there, a crew member is attacked by an alien creature. Despite the protestations of acting senior office Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the crew member is allowed back on board the Nostromo, unwittingly bringing an implanted alien in with him.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While many consider Dawn of the Planet of the Apes to be the superior film, its predecessor Rise of the Planet of the Apes is arguably the more important entry in the series, setting the bar when it comes to the character development of computer-generated characters. In Rise, we get to witness the complete transformation of Caesar (Andy Serkis), who goes from happy chimp to ape revolutionary in a way that plays out like a Shakespearean tragedy. The film also boasts the most standout moment in the new Apes trilogy, in which Caesar speaks for the first time – truly the stuff of movie magic.