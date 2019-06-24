Samsung could be working on the first affordable 5G phone

One of the biggest questions we’ve been asking about the worldwide rollout of 5G networks is when compatible handsets will be affordable for everyday users, as the current phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 5G cost a lot. But it looks like Samsung has an answer, and that answer is "pretty soon!".

That’s according to a report from Galaxy Club claiming Samsung is working on the Samsung Galaxy A90, which is being tested on 5G networks - and, judging by the name, could be the first affordable 5G phone.

It’s not clear how Galaxy Club got this information (although the report hints it’s through their sources) so take this information with a grain of salt.

The report describes the Samsung Galaxy A90 as having a 32MP main camera and 8MP secondary snapper, presumably with a specific lens like telephoto or wide-angle, but that isn’t detailed.

The report also posits, but doesn’t confirm, the presence of a third lens, but isn't sure whether the A90 uses a Galaxy A80-style pop-up camera or a more traditional housing.

An A70 upgrade

It sounds like the A90 could have a lot in common with the recently-released Samsung Galaxy A70, judging by the report, although of course it will apparently come with a 5G connection as well as presumably better specs.

We actually heard about the Galaxy A90 earlier in 2019, as we expected it to launch earlier this year, but most of what we knew turned out to be describing the Galaxy A80, so it’s not clear what information belongs to which phone.

Samsung launched its latest Galaxy A series of smartphones early in 2019, which consisted of the A30 , A40 , A50 , A70 and A80 devices. They represent Samsung’s more affordable line, compared to the Galaxy S and Note lines, which is why the A90 name for the rumored 5G phone implies it will be a budget handset too.

The Samsung A90 5G would sit alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G , which has been available since 5G networks launched, and the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 10 , which we expect to launch in August with a 5G counterpart.

Both of those are pricey handsets, as all 5G phones are currently, so if the Galaxy A90 5G turns out to be real, it represents the first genuine chance most consumers will see of getting a 5G phone.

That said, the existence of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is far from confirmed, so we’ll have to wait to see if Samsung launches this first affordable 5G phone in the near future.