Porto vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Champions League from anywhere

Cristiano Ronaldo heads to homeland tonight with a clash against a side he has often struggled against. Chasing his sixth European crown of what has been an illustrious career, Ronaldo has nevertheless regularly drawn a blank against Juve's opponents tonight, enjoying just a single win and registering just one goal in the six occasions he has faced Porto. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Porto vs Juventus live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Porto vs Juventus live stream Date: Wednesday, February 17 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 1.30am IST / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto (Portugal) Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / CBS All Access - try FREE FuboTV trial (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Porto, meanwhile, host a side that they have failed to beat in their five previous encounters in European football's most prestigious tournament.The Portuguese champs come into this match with a hugely impressive defensive record, entering the last 16 as the only team to have not conceded a single goal at home in this year's tournament and managing to keep a clean sheet in all of their last five encounters.

Juventus will welcome the distraction of tonight's game, having struggled domestically as of late, with Andrea Pirlo's side without a win in their last two Serie A games and now currently eight points adrift of league leaders Inter Milan.

The Turin side's Champions League form has nevertheless been great, having sealed their progression from Group G with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou. Read on to find how to watch a Porto vs Juventus live stream today from anywhere.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's blockbuster Porto vs Juventus game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7.15pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Porto vs Juventus free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's Porto vs Juventus clash is being shown on the CBS All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US ZIP code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Porto vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Porto vs Juventus game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Porto vs Juventus: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Porto vs Juventus this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Thursday, February 18. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Porto vs Juventus in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Porto vs Juventus clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Thursday, February 18. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Porto vs Juventus and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Porto vs Juventus match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Porto vs Juventus set for 1.30am IST on Wednesday night / Thursday morning.

Porto vs Juventus latest team news

Nanu and Zaidu Sanusi and midfielder Otavio all remain unavailable for home side boss Sergio Conceicao, however Jesus Corona looks set to start in midfield following his return from suspension

Juventus will be without key defender Juan Cuadrado for this clash after the full-back picked up a muscle injury during Saturday's defeat to Napoli, as will Arthur, Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey, but centre-back Leonardo Bonucci could make a welcome return for the Old Lady.