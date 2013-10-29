iWatch could come with flexible LG-made screens

LG could be in line to provide Apple with flexible OLED screens for its elusive iWatch smartwatch.

Previous speculation had put Samsung in the display-based hotseat for the Apple watch, but it looks like that deal may have gone south.

"One expert" told the Korea Herald that "LG Display has been in talks over flexible light-emitting diode panels for quite a while and it looks like it will be sealing the deal with Apple."

Expert, sure

LG is ahead of the curve when it comes to flexible screens, what with its LG G Flex smartphone already on the way and looking like a hotter prospect than the roundly-panned Samsung Round.

However, that's not to say that this rumour is accurate: anonymous "expert" sources are ten a penny when it comes to Apple and now that we've got the iPad Air and the iPhone 5S out of the way, the iWatch rumours are back with a vengeance.

That's fueled in part by CEO Tim Cook telling investors that Apple sees dollar signs in "both current product categories and new ones".

But we're not expecting to see an Apple watch materialise any time soon - it'll be 2014 before we see any more products from the Apple camp.