LG G Flex curved, 6-inch phone unveiled with 'Wolverine' self-healing coating

LG has officially unveiled its first smartphone with a curved display, in the form of the 6-inch LG G Flex.

Following a series of leaks, the Korean company has lifted the lid on the handset which curves vertically from top to bottom, rather than horizontally like the rival Samsung Galaxy Round.

The device, which will only be on sale in South Korea, carries a 720p display, is powered by a Qualcomm 800 Snapdragon processor with 2GB of RAM. It's also got a 13-megapixel camera and a 3500mAh battery.

The real news, of course, is the presence of the curve, which LG says offers better ergonomics for making calls, holding and, of course watching video, which it likens to watching a movie in IMAX.

The Wolverine phone

Interestingly, there's also a completely new feature; a self healing coating on the rear of the device which LG says will eliminate scratches on the rear of the device within minutes.

In its press release the company likens the new tech to Wolverine from the X-Men. Naturally.

The device, which also features the rear-mounted volume keys a la the LG G2, will launch in Korea next month, but the company is mum on a potential roll out around the world.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Round, this could be a test model for a future launch around MWC 2014 in February.