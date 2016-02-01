Samsung Galaxy S6 is getting Android 6 Marshmallow... just in time for the S7's arrival

Samsung's Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge have been stuck on Android Lollipop ever since the phone launched in March 2015, but the update to the latest version of Android is starting to roll out - just in time for the Galaxy S7's arrival.

According to word from South Korea, both the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge are receiving Android 6 Marshmallow software as we speak, but there's no word on when other markets might see it.

Even once Samsung announces something official, it can take time for mobile network providers to roll out the software themselves, so it may still be quite some time until you see Marshmallow.

We're waiting...

Samsung hasn't revealed when the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 will be given their Marshmallow flavoured makeover either. We've contacted the company for comment.

In other news, the Samsung Galaxy S7 announcement has now been confirmed for February 21. Let's just hope Samsung pushes its Marshmallow rollout soon - these wait times are getting a bit ridiculous.

Via Pocketnow