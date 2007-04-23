BlackBerry for Windows Mobile 6

Windows Mobile 6 device users will soon be able to get a 'virtual BlackBerry' experience on their smartphones. A new application from BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIM) will offer a complete suite of BlackBerry messaging services that will run on the Microsoft-powered operating system.

The BlackBerry suite will include support for BlackBerry push email, phone, calendar, address book, tasks, memos, browser, instant messenging and other apps . It will enable Windows Mobile 6 devices to connect and fully integrate with corporate BlackBerry Enterprise Server systems as well as the prosumer BlackBerry Internet Service.

The BlackBerry suite will be available for selected Windows Mobile 6 devices. Once installed the BlackBerry suite will appear as an icon alongside other Windows Mobile applications on the device. Selecting the icon will bring up the full range of services that BlackBerry interface users would experience on a RIM device. Users will also be able to switch easily between Windows Mobile and BlackBerry apps.

The new application suite will effectively expand the range of devices capable of supporting BlackBerry applications. Creating a virtual BlackBerry environment on Windows Mobile devices is also expected to appeal to corporate customers, developers and operators.

The Windows Mobile 6 BlackBerry application is expected to become available later this year.